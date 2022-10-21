Spiders intend to pack fine line play on trip to Hampton homecoming

It took Hampton coach Robert Prunty three CAA Football games to pick up a league vibe.

“It reminds you of a poor man’s SEC league,’” Prunty said. “Every week, you’ve got to bring your best. Everybody is just so evenly matched. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The Pirates (4-2, 1-2 CAA) shifted to the league in July and their first CAA game was a 35-3 loss at Delaware on Sept. 24. HU then in back-to-back conference tests learned what Prunty expressed.

His team lost at Maine 31-24 after allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Next, the Pirates last Saturday rebounded by winning 38-37 in overtime at Albany, where HU scored two fourth-quarter TDs to rally from a 31-17 deficit to force OT.

“One week, you’re right there. The next week, you’re a little bit short. It’s just a tough league,” said Prunty. "Tough, physical."

Hampton celebrates homecoming Saturday vs. No. 19 Richmond (4-2, 2-1 CAA), which comes off an emotional 20-10 win over Villanova. Line play on both sides stood out for the Spiders, who rushed for a season-high 227 yards on a season-high 52 carries.

“It definitely builds our confidence,” said 6-foot-5, 324-pound redshirt junior tackle Ryan Coll. “One of the things we want to do is just become more consistent in our rushing game. The first two weeks, we rushed the ball well. And then we had two games were we didn’t rush the ball well. And then we got back at it against Villanova.”

UR coach Russ Huesman said he never doubted the Spiders could and would effectively run the ball because they start a veteran line and have three solid backs. But he added that some defenses stack against the run game while others, such as Villanova, concentrate on stopping Richmond passing.

“What (the defenses) give you, how they give it to you, is what we’re going to do each and every week,” Huesman said.

The Spiders collected four sacks among seven tackles for losses against Villanova. HU’s Prunty this week voiced concern about that pass rush, particularly from ends Marlem Louis, Jeremiah Grant and Zander Barnett.

“They get there, and they get there in a hurry,” said Prunty. “You’ve got to get that ball out.”

Huesman referred to constant and disruptive “noise” the Spiders’ pass rush generated around Villanova quarterback Connor Watkins, who was frequently forced from the pocket. In preseason, UR’s inexperienced defensive line was viewed as the team’s weak link.

“You don’t like to let the outside noise really affect you,” said Barnett, a 6-3, 241-pound redshirt sophomore who had two sacks vs. Villanova. “But it definitely lit a fire for us. We took that as mission to become better.”

Richmond is 3-0 against HU, having defeated the Pirates 38-10 in 2005 (FCS playoffs), 42-17 in 2014, and 31-28 in 2015. The 2005 and 2015 games were at Hampton.

Saturday's subplot involves coordinators. Richmond first-year OC Billy Cosh is the son of Hampton co-DC Chris Cosh. Huesman said Billy Cosh has been no different during this week's preparation, apart from one comment.

“He kind of mentioned Christmas dinner may be weird,” said Huesman. “For somebody, it’s going to be weird.”