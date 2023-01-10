Spiders, Jason Roche shoot for long-range success away from Robins Center

If anybody in the Atlantic 10 Conference should feel comfortable handling business at various spots away from home, it’s University of Richmond sophomore guard Jason Roche.

He’s been doing that quite well for multiple years.

Roche following high school went from his home in Berkeley, Calif., to Pomfret, Conn., and the Pomfret School, where he spent a year. He played well enough there to earn a scholarship to The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., where he was named 2022 Southern Conference rookie of the year.

Roche is in his first season with the Spiders, who have not distinguished themselves away from home. UR (9-7, 2-1 A-10), which plays at Davidson (9-7, 2-2 A-10) Wednesday night, has not won as the road team this season (0-4). Richmond is 1-2 on neutral courts and 8-1 at the Robins Center.

Four of the Spiders’ next six games are on the road in A-10 competition. That six-game span can be considered Richmond’s toughest schedule stretch of the season.

“You just have to be that much more on-point with everything we’re doing,” said the 6-foot-5 Roche, a late-game hero in UR’s 75-73 win over visiting Duquesne Saturday. “I don’t think we can afford to have the defensive lapses or kind of the lack of attention to detail that we had in the first half of (that) game when we’re on the road.

“I feel like it’s just that much harder to win. I think we’re definitely capable of doing it. We just have to be that much more locked in and ready to play.”

In the estimation of UR coach Chris Mooney, the Spiders haven’t played poorly, for the most part, in the four road losses: at Charleston (92-90, OT), at Toledo (90-67), at William & Mary (58-57), at George Mason (62-58).

Roche, of all Spiders, should feel confident heading into the road work. He hit a 3 with 7.7 seconds left to complete UR’s comeback from a 22-point deficit in the first half to defeat Duquesne. The Spiders trailed 73-72 when Roche converted a shot just to the left of the top of the key after a play broke down to get star forward Tyler Burton involved.

Roche (7.6 ppg) has taken 88 shots this season and all but 11 were 3s. He has hit 42.9% from 3-point distance. Roche missed all five of his 3-point attempts from 3 against Duquesne before he hit the most important one on UR’s final possession.

“It’s different for someone like that. I don’t think it matters if he’s made three in a row or missed five in a row,” said Mooney. “It just doesn’t matter. He’s an elite shooter, an elite worker at shooting. You just keep playing and giving him as many opportunities as possible.”

The Wildcats, under first-year coach Matt McKillop, have started William & Mary transfer Connor Kochera, a 6-5 junior who averages 6.5 points. Kochera was named 2021 CAA rookie of the year after averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Tribe, and he averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds last season at W&M.

Kochera is one of Davidson’s 3-point threats and Duquesne hit 10 3s in the first half at Richmond.

“We were there (defensively) on a decent percentage of them,” said Mooney. “Now we weren’t there aggressively enough or assertively enough, but we were there. They made some shots that were college payers making impressive shots.

“That’s the thing about basketball. You can do all the right things and they can still score. ”

Notes: Burton, a 6-7 senior, was named A-10 player of the week for the second time in three weeks. He averaged 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in Richmond's wins over George Washington and Duquesne … The UR-at-Davidson game, which begins at 7 p.m., is available only on ESPN+.