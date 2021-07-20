Spiders' Jeff Hanson breaks huddle for 50th anniversary as college football assistant

Though you have worked elsewhere, why has Richmond repeatedly drawn you back as an assistant coach?

This is my home. I love the Richmond area. Richmond’s a great town to raise a family in. The University of Richmond over the years has done a lot for me. I got a great education here. I got to work with some great people, and I’m not talking about just the coaching profession and the athletic administration, but also the staff and faculty here. There have been some great people here, and still are some great people here, that I really enjoy being around.

What keeps you going professionally?

I enjoy being around young people, and developing young people, and teaching young people, and being a part of their lives. And that’s what it’s all about. Hopefully, I can make a difference in everybody’s life I’m involved with. I still can do that. I enjoy the game. The game has changed, but the thing that is still great about football is the people that play football.

Was there a head-coaching job that you pursued that, in retrospect, you really wish you had gotten?

At one point in time, I had a shot at a couple of Division II jobs that I looked into. I’m not a guy that is a political guy. I’m kind of a guy that’s a very honest person and tells it like it is. That’s another reason the players and I get along and enjoy each other so much. But no, I was made to be an assistant coach. I’ve always been an assistant coach, and I love being an assistant coach.