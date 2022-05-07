Spiders knock off top-seeded Jacksonville 10-9 to win SoCon lacrosse championship

The University of Richmond flexed its defensive muscles when needed most late in Saturday’s Southern Conference lacrosse championship game.

The Spiders held Jacksonville, which was averaging 16.5 goals (second nationally), to one score in the final 13:49 and won 10-9 at High Point’s Vert Stadium. The Spiders (11-4) were seeded second and ranked No. 17. Jacksonville (14-3) was the top seed and ranked No.11. The Dolphins won the regular-season meeting 13-11 on April 9 at Jacksonville.

UR advances to the 18-team NCAA tournament, whose bracket will be set Sunday at 9 p.m., with the release televised by ESPNU. This will be the Spiders' fourth trip to the NCAAs.

Richmond, which played in the SoCon championship game seven consecutive years, led or was tied with the Dolphins until Jacksonville scored to go ahead 7-6 with 5:26 left in the third period. The teams began the fourth period tied 7-7.

Jacksonville led 8-7 with 13:49 remaining, but Richmond responded with three straight goals, two by graduate Luke Frankeny, to go up 10-8. The Dolphins did not score again until the final seconds.

The Spiders began playing Division I lacrosse in 2014 and previously captured conference championships in 2018 and 2019 as Southern Conference members, and in 2014 as members of the Atlantic Sun, advancing automatically to the NCAA tournament each year.

Richmond’s first five goals against Jacksonville were scored by five players – Ryan Dunn, Frankeny, Ryan Lanchbury, Dalton Young and Lance Madonna – and that balance is what drove the Spiders this season, which included UR’s first win over Virginia.

“We all trust each other with the ball and we flow very well together,” said Frankeny.

Richmond entered the SoCon tournament with a scoring average of 14.8, which ranked second in the league and ninth nationally. Five Spiders scored at least 20 regular-season goals, and that was the most players with 20 or more goals among SoCon members.

The Spiders led 6-5 at halftime, with Young having scored twice.

Jacksonville moved into the final after eliminating fourth-seeded VMI Thursday night, before UR bounced third-seeded High Point. This was the final Southern Conference lacrosse tournament, though the league hasn’t officially announced its end. Each of the six teams is heading another conference direction next season.

Richmond is expected to join St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph's and Massachusetts as the foundation of a six- or seven-team A-10 lacrosse league that has been in the planning stages for years. High Point, Hobart and Fairfield are potential affiliate members.

Also in the SoCon lacrosse league were VMI (moving to Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), Hampton (moving to CAA), Jacksonville (moving to Atlantic Sun), Mercer (moving to Atlantic Sun) and High Point.