Spiders lacrosse opens home schedule Saturday after forcing No. 4 UNC to rally for win

Dan Chemotti characterized them as “deer-in-the-headlight moments,” and recalled that famous Mike Tyson quote: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Chemotti’s University of Richmond lacrosse team, with several inexperienced players filling significant roles, made its 2022 debut at No. 4 North Carolina last Friday night and lost 13-9.

UR fell behind 4-0. The Spiders led 6-5 at halftime.

“There was no panic,” said Chemotti, whose Spiders open their home schedule Saturday against Marist (1-1) at 11 a.m. “It was like, ‘All right, we just need to settle down. We’re fine,’ which is exactly how that went. I thought we settled down and did some good things, things that we knew we were capable of doing.

“Now, our play needs to become more instinctual with less thinking.”

Against Marist, Chemotti looks for improvement in face-offs, the possession-determining, one-on-one, midfield matchups. North Carolina won those 16 of 25 times.

“If we clear the ball, if we win more face-offs, we give ourselves a chance to be more effective,” Chemotti said.

Among the Spiders' fresh faces at UNC was redshirt sophomore goalie Devin Craven, who was named Southern Conference defensive player of the week after making 16 saves in his first college start.