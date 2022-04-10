Spiders land 7-foot transfer from Lafayette, Neal Quinn

The University of Richmond seems to have filled a hole in the middle of its basketball operation with a good fit.

Neal Quinn, a 7-foot, 260-pounder from Lafayette College with two seasons of eligibility remaining, announced via Twitter Sunday he is transferring to UR.

Quinn, from Allendale, N.J., was named second team All-Patriot League this season after averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4 assists. He was a high priority transfer target for the Spiders staff. Quinn visited Richmond in late March. Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Rutgers and Loyola Chicago were also interested in him.

Quinn shot 54.5%, averaged 1.4 blocks, and had seven double-doubles this season for Lafayette (10-20, 7-11 Patriot League). He entered the transfer portal on March 7.

A three-year starter at Lafayette, Quinn is known for his interior scoring with both hands and as a very strong passer from the high post. The skill set resembles that of Grant Golden, the 6-10 forward who spent six years at UR and this season helped drive the Spiders (24-13, 10-8 A-10) to the A-10 championship and an upset of Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

Golden (2.9 apg) was very effective as a passer, particularly to teammates cutting to the basket. Quinn also excelled in that area at Lafayette.

Quinn is transferring from Lafayette following the retirement of Fran O’Hanlon, the Leopards coach for 27 years. Lafayette named Mike Jordan, a former Colgate assistant, as O’Hanlon’s successor.

The Spiders figure to plug Quinn into a lineup that’s expected to return 6-9 Matt Grace, who would be a fifth-year player at UR, though Grace hasn’t announced he’s returning to Richmond for his “bonus year” allowed because of the pandemic.

Also expected back is 6-7 rising senior forward Tyler Burton, who recently made himself available for the NBA Draft, but is likely to return to Coach Chris Mooney’s program. Andre Gustavson, a 6-5 guard, announced he will return for a fifth year.