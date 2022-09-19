Spiders LB Phil O'Connor won 'mental battle' returning from spine injury

Phil O’Connor needed to rehab physically and mentally more than other injured players from a serious issue. He hurt his spine.

O’Connor is now a redshirt senior linebacker who ranks second among University of Richmond players in tackles heading into the team’s CAA Football opener Saturday at 2 p.m. against visiting Stony Brook. Returning from what O’Connor experienced was not comparable to coming back from an ankle or shoulder problem.

In a Spiders’ scrimmage heading into the 2019 season, O’Connor was making a tackle and another Spider crashed down on top of his helmet. That compressed O'Connor's spine. The result was a cervical spine sprain.

“It was a big mental challenge for me back in 2019 when it happened,” said O’Connor. “I’ve had a few injuries in my life growing up, but never anything as scary as that. It kind of was a shock to me.

"I didn’t even really know what was going on … It definitely makes you take a step back and just really think about life.”

Uncertainty lingered for months. O’Connor’s inactive period was initially set for six weeks as ligaments recovered from the crown of his spine through his upper back. The injury did not heal as projected, which concerned O'Connor.

Another six weeks were tacked on to O’Connor’s inactive time. He missed the entire 2019 season.

O’Connor’s off-field activities were watching film with UR's other linebackers, rehabilitating, and wondering how much football would be part of his future. A linebacker’s job depends on thrust and spine drive. Pileups and awkward body angles are unavoidable. O’Connor said he never considered voluntarily disassociating himself from football.

“I was just worried about the hesitation of hitting again,” he said. “It never crossed my mind that I would ever stop playing football because I love (UR’s other linebackers) so much and I want to play with them, and do the best I can the field.”

O’Connor participated in a handful of spring practices during 2020 before the pandemic shut down college sports. That allowed him to begin his adjustment process to contact that involved his neck.

“Being comfortable hitting people,” he said. “It was a mental battle.”

With the absence of Spiders football during the fall of 2020, “that kind of gave me a whole extra unexpected year, or so, to kind of recover and build my neck strength back up, the flexibility and mobility and all that stuff,” said O’Connor, a 6-foot-1 230-pounder from Philadelphia. “That extra time helped.”

He learned new exercises to strengthen his neck “that I never would have known or tried before,” said O’Connor. He said he wore a neck brace with his shoulder pads “as a sense of security at first, and then I kind of just started to really enjoy it and felt that it helped me, so I just stick with it.”

O'Connor made five starts last year, and is one of UR's key players this year.

The Spiders (2-1) come off their finest defensive performance of the young season. In Saturday’s 30-6 win at Lehigh, the Mountain Hawks were three of 13 on third downs and were limited to 15 rushing yards among 203 total yards. UR had three sacks.

O’Connor in three games has 19 tackles and a forced fumble.

“He’s a super player for us,” said UR coach Russ Huesman. “Plays any (linebacker) spot we put him at. He’s bright, physical, and a great teammate ... That whole linebacker room is incredible.”

Stony Brook is 0-2, with losses to Rhode Island and at Massachusetts.