Spiders lead the pack in A-10 preseason poll for first time, VCU picked ninth

The Atlantic 10 men's basketball preseason poll came out Tuesday morning and the University of Richmond was projected as the favorite in voting among head coaches and select media members. UR joined the conference in 2001 and has never before been picked atop the preseason poll.

The Spiders received 19 of 28 first-place votes. Saint Louis received seven first-place votes and is projected second. Dayton, third in the preseason poll, received two first-place votes.

VCU was slotted ninth, with George Mason chosen as the 10th-place finisher.

The Spiders return four senior starters from a 24-7 team (14-4 A-10) that was in position for the program’s first NCAA tournament bid since 2011. The pandemic blocked the continuation of college sports in mid-March. UR did not play an A-10 tournament game.

“Super-talented group who’s very experience, who has a really good understanding of the first day of practice, of the first game, of recovering after a game ... All of those things will show up during the course of the season,” said coach Chris Mooney, who’s in his 16th year.

Richmond was among "others receiving votes" in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll released Monday.