Spiders lead the pack in A-10 preseason poll for first time, VCU picked ninth

The Atlantic 10 men's basketball preseason poll came out Tuesday morning and the University of Richmond was projected as the favorite in voting among head coaches and select media members. UR joined the conference in 2001 and has never before been picked atop the preseason poll.
The Spiders received 19 of 28 first-place votes. Saint Louis received seven first-place votes and is projected second. Dayton, third in the preseason poll, received two first-place votes.
VCU was slotted ninth, with George Mason chosen as the 10th-place finisher.
The Spiders return four senior starters from a 24-7 team (14-4 A-10) that was in position for the program’s first NCAA tournament bid since 2011. The pandemic blocked the continuation of college sports in mid-March. UR did not play an A-10 tournament game.
“Super-talented group who’s very experience, who has a really good understanding of the first day of practice, of the first game, of recovering after a game ... All of those things will show up during the course of the season,” said coach Chris Mooney, who’s in his 16th year.
Richmond was among "others receiving votes" in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll released Monday.
The Spiders bring back 6-foot-10 redshirt senior Grant Golden (13.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.4 apg), 5-9 senior Jacob Gilyard (12.7 ppg, 5.7 apg, 3.2 spg), 6-0 redshirt senior Blake Francis (17.7 ppg) and 6-7 senior Nathan Cayo (8.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg). UR was scheduled to return five senior starters, but 6-4 Nick Sherod (12.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg) suffered a season-ending knee injury during the second preseason practice.
Gilyard, a four-year starter who was the A-10's 2020 defensive player of the year, was named to the preseason all-conference first team with Davidson senior guard Kellan Grady, Dayton senior guard Jalen Crutcher, Massachusetts sophomore forward Tre Mitchell, Rhode Island senior guard Fatts Russell and Saint Louis senior guard Jordan Goodwin.
Gilyard, Crutcher and Russell are among 20 candidates on the watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, presented annually to the nation's top point guard.
Tyler Burton (4.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg), a 6-7 sophomore, is expected to take Sherod’s place in the starting lineup when Richmond opens against Detroit Mercy Nov. 25 in Kentucky’s multi-team event. In that setup, the Spiders will also play Morehead State on Nov. 27 and UK on Nov. 29. Also outside of an 18-game A-10 obligation, UR is expected to play at Charleston, at West Virginia, and at Vanderbilt, and meet Furman, Northern Iowa, and Hofstra at the Robins Center. That's 27 games, the NCAA limit this year.
VCU was the A-10 preseason favorite last season, but injuries were factors as the Rams went 18-13 (8-10 A-10). VCU began last season with a veteran starting lineup. This year there are several new players on a team led by sophomore guard Bones Hyland, the leading returning scorer (9 ppg, 43.4% on 3-pointers).
Inside, the Rams are fortified by a pair of transfers, 6-8 Levi Stockard (Kansas State) and 7-1 Brendan Medley-Bacon (Coppin State).
George Mason comes off a 17-15 season (5-13 A-10).
The A-10 tournament will be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, beginning March 10. The champion will be determined on March 14, Selection Sunday.
A-10 preseason poll
(first-place votes) total votes
1. Richmond (19) 380
2. Saint Louis (7) 364
3. Dayton (2) 318
4. St. Bonaventure 307
5. Duquesne 278
6. Rhode Island 246
7. Davidson 229
8. Massachusetts 192
9. VCU 175
10. George Mason 133
11. George Washington 113
12. Saint Joseph's 85
13. La Salle 80
14. Fordham 40
Preseason all-conference first team: Jalen Crutcher, Sr. G, Dayton; Fatts Russell, Sr. G, Rhode Island; Jacob Gilyard, Sr. G, Richmond, Jordan Goodwin, Sr. G, Saint Louis; Tre Mitchell, soph. F, Massachusetts; Kellan Grady, Sr. G, Davidson.
Second team: Marcus Weathers, Sr. F, Duquesne; Blake Francis, Sr. G, Richmond; Grant Golden, Sr. F, Richmond; Kyle Lofton, Jr. G, St. Bonaventure; Ryan Daly, Sr. G, Saint Joseph's; Hasahn French, Sr. F, Saint Louis.
Third team: Sincere Carry, Jr. G, Duquesne; Javon Greene, Sr. G, George Mason; AJ Wilson, Sr. F, George Mason; Osun Osunniyi, Jr. F, St. Bonaventure; Javonte Perkins, Sr. G, Saint Louis; Bones Hyland, Soph. G, VCU.
All-defensive team: AJ Wilson, George Mason; Jacob Gilyard, Richmond; Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure; Hasahn French, Saint Louis; Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis.
