Spiders linebacker Tyler Dressler rooted for the Hokies. Saturday, he'll face them.

Tyler Dressler’s grandfather attended Virginia Tech. So did Dressler’s father. So did Dressler’s three uncles. The extended family, Dressler included, regularly attended Hokies football games in Blacksburg and traveled to some of the team's bowl games, too.
“I kind of cut the family tradition,” said Dressler, a senior linebacker at the University of Richmond and a team captain for two years.
Dressler will play at Lane Stadium, the site of many childhood memories, Saturday when the Spiders (2-1) take on the Hokies (2-1).
“For sure, I wanted to play in that stadium,” said Dressler, a 6-foot-3 245-pounder who is UR’s top tackler. “Now that I have the opportunity to do it this week, it means a lot to myself and my family.”
At Covington High, which had about 300 students in grades nine through 12 during Dressler’s time there, he dominated as a 6-2, 225-pound defensive end and linebacker, according to Chris Jones, Dressler’s high-school coach.
The recruiting interest didn’t match Dressler’s achievements, mostly because he played at such a small school, according to UR coach Russ Huesman. Virginia Tech looked elsewhere for linebackers, though Dressler bullied ball-carriers about 45 miles from Blacksburg.
“I think it was probably us and VMI at the time, and we took him late,” Huesman said of Dressler's recruitment. “And we’re thrilled we did. He’s been an extremely productive player for us his whole career here.
“Tough. Hard-nosed. You get an inside linebacker who’s tough, hard-nosed, gets lined up, makes plays, you’ve got a good one there. The biggest thing is he’s just a fantastic person. The players love him, the coaches love him.”
Dressler is in his third year starter and an returning all-CAA selection. He plays this season as a graduate student.
Dressler leads a Spiders defense that caught the attention of Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente, who this week said Richmond features multiple defenders who would fit in with the Hokies.
“In my opinion, they're led by their front four. Those are really good football players: big, strong, ACC defensive linemen we're about to go play,” said Fuente.
Each year, the FCS Spiders get one shot to see how they measure up against a team from college football’s top level. A UR linebacker who grew up rooting for the Hokies couldn’t imagine a more attractive opponent or venue for this annual challenge. Richmond and Virginia Tech have not met since 1986.
“Obviously, they have a lot more fans. Obviously, they have a lot more resources, a lot more scholarships,” said Dressler. “At the end of the day, they’ve still got to put their 11 best players on the field, and so do we.”
He recognizes the chance “to go out and shock the nation and show that we can compete with Virginia Tech. Why not us? Why can’t we be the team to beat them?”
There will be a Dressler cheering section at Lane Stadium. Many family members remain Virginia Tech season-ticket holders.
Notes: UR will earn a $400,000 guarantee check for the game at Virginia Tech ... Huesman said slot receiver Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High) will miss his third consecutive game because of a violation of team policy. The coach suggested there may be some change in Williams’ status in the coming week. Williams had eight receptions for 85 yards in UR’s season-opening win over Howard and hasn't played since.
Staff writer David Teel contributed to this story.
