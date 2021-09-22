Spiders linebacker Tyler Dressler rooted for the Hokies. Saturday, he'll face them.

“Tough. Hard-nosed. You get an inside linebacker who’s tough, hard-nosed, gets lined up, makes plays, you’ve got a good one there. The biggest thing is he’s just a fantastic person. The players love him, the coaches love him.”

Dressler is in his third year starter and an returning all-CAA selection. He plays this season as a graduate student.

Dressler leads a Spiders defense that caught the attention of Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente, who this week said Richmond features multiple defenders who would fit in with the Hokies.

“In my opinion, they're led by their front four. Those are really good football players: big, strong, ACC defensive linemen we're about to go play,” said Fuente.

Each year, the FCS Spiders get one shot to see how they measure up against a team from college football’s top level. A UR linebacker who grew up rooting for the Hokies couldn’t imagine a more attractive opponent or venue for this annual challenge. Richmond and Virginia Tech have not met since 1986.

“Obviously, they have a lot more fans. Obviously, they have a lot more resources, a lot more scholarships,” said Dressler. “At the end of the day, they’ve still got to put their 11 best players on the field, and so do we.”