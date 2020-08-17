You are the owner of this article.
Spiders' longtime PA man, Mike Levay, dies; Chris Mooney recommended him
University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney attended a Richmond Renegades hockey game at the Richmond Coliseum many years ago with friends. The public-address announcer caught Mooney’s ear.

“So energetic, so passionate, and had a great voice, of course,” he said of Mike Levay.

The Spiders were in the market for a new public-address announcer at their basketball games. Mr. Levay was hired following Mooney’s recommendation. Mr. Levay served as the Robins Center voice of the Spiders from 2005 to 2020, when he took a leave of absence because of failing health.

Mr. Levay died Monday, of cancer.

Mr. Levay, who also worked as a radio host for many years, served as the P.A. announcer for Richmond football at Robins Stadium, too.

“I thought he would be great,” Mooney said Monday. “And he was.”

