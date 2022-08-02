Spiders look to get past that 'fine line' to FCS playoff qualification

Elon’s Tony Trisciani expressed what unsettles the stomach of every CAA Football coach.

“There is a fine line between 6-5 and 8-3,” said Trisciani, in his 17th year associated with the league and fourth as Phoenix coach.

An 8-3 record advances a team to the FCS playoffs, and commonly brings contract extensions. A 6-5 mark leaves coaches and players contemplating for months games they could have won, but did not. That’s where the University of Richmond is.

The Spiders finished 6-5 last season, a notable accomplishment in light of a 2-5 start that included four losses to begin their CAA schedule.

“Awfully proud of our guys. At 2-5, not a single guy gave up, quit on us,” said Russ Huesman, UR’s sixth-year coach. “Made us feel a little bit better. Not great, 6-5 wasn’t good enough.”

And from UR running back Aaron Dykes: “Ending the season like that showed that we did have the talent and the ability to make the plays we needed to win games.”

Eleven of 13 CAA Football members (Hampton and Monmouth joined this year) have qualified for the FCS playoffs since 2015. That parity makes the league intriguing and entertaining to fans, chilling to coaches. The absence of James Madison, which joined the FBS and Sun Belt Conference in July, may tighten up an already crowded pack.

JMU won or shared six of the last seven CAA championships, and finished second the year (2018) it failed to capture or share the title. During the last seven years, the Dukes went 46-5 in regular season league competition.

“From top to bottom, you don’t line up in this league and just say, ‘There’s a gimmie.’ I don’t think there’s any gimmies in this league. It’s a hard league,” said Huesman, Chattanooga’s coach 2009-16.

“When I was in the Southern Conference, you could kind of look before the season and probably say, ‘Aw, we can get those three or four.’ In this league, you’re not saying that.”

The Spiders haven’t advanced to the playoffs since 2016, the year before Huesman arrived. And seasons such as 2021 seem to be ultra-annoying to him because he knows he guided a team capable of doing postseason damage. Richmond had 32 players in their fourth, fifth or sixth years, with a three-year starter at quarterback (Joe Mancuso).

“Those last four games we actually looked like a really good football team, a team that could have played with anybody if we would have gotten into the playoffs,” said Huesman.

But the Spiders failed to get past that “fine line between 6-5 and 8-3.”

During the five-game losing streak, UR on three occasions was in position to win games that would have elevated last season from pretty good to outstanding. In all three opportunities, Richmond came up short.

At Villanova (34-27 loss): UR took a 27-12 lead with 9:02 left. In the final five minutes, Villanova's Daniel Smith scored on a 2-yard run and threw touchdown passes of 44 and 47 yards, while Richmond offense went through a series of three-and-outs.

Vs. Elon (20-7 loss): The Spiders scored no points after having first-and-goal at the Elon 1 (receiver-thrown fourth-down interception), fourth-and-2 at the Elon 6 (turned over on downs), and first-and-goal at the Elon 2 (turned over on downs).

At Stony Brook (27-14 loss): Richmond had more first downs and outgained the Seawolves. But the Spiders committed six turnovers (two interceptions, four fumbles) and nine penalties.

“We’ve got to play better at the end of certain games,” said Huesman. “I think as the year went on, towards the end, we played better. We finished games.”

In 2019, the trajectory of Richmond’s 5-7 season (4-4 CAA) would have changed had the Spiders been able to beat Fordham, Yale and William & Mary, games in which Huesman said, “We had chances and kind of self-destructed a little bit. ”

Win those three, and UR makes the 2019 FCS playoffs. As Huesman pointed out, there are a few CAA Football teams each season that fit into this category the Spiders would like to escape.

Richmond's players report to campus Thursday and begin practice Friday.