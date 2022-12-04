Spiders look to grow from first FCS playoffs qualification since 2016

Football prospects choose the University of Richmond for a number of reasons, Coach Russ Huesman pointed out.

He mentioned the academic opportunities and the school culture, and then spoke about another consideration.

“Probably winning’s way up there for sure and showing that we can win and be competitive is huge,” said Huesman, who completed his sixth year at UR with a 38-31 loss at second-seeded Sacramento State (12-0) in the second round of the FCS playoffs Saturday.

The Spiders finished 9-4 (6-2 CAA Football), and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time in Huesman’s tenure after last qualifying in 2016. UR dispatched visiting Davidson 41-0 in the first round.

Said redshirt junior offensive tackle Ryan Coll last week: “It has finally come together for us. I think we have a different sense of confidence than we’ve had in the past. There’s been times in the past where we were thinking , ‘Oh, it could happen.’ But this year, it was like, ‘We’re going to make it happen.’”

The step forward should help draw future Spiders who will come to UR from their high schools and, perhaps just as importantly in this college athletics era, from the transfer portal.

Richmond’s elevation this season was based largely on transfers: Reece Udinski, one of the FCS’ premier quarterbacks, Jakob Herres, the team’s top receiver, and two other receivers who had strong years, Leroy Henley and Nick DeGennaro.

UR, which averaged 31 points with first-year coordinator Billy Cosh, most notably loses Udinski and Herres, each a VMI graduate and now out of eligibility after one season as a Spider.

“We basically have our high school class done. That’s been a while,” Huesman said of recruiting. “Moving forward here, adding players onto the roster, (participating in the FCS playoffs) probably could help.”

Richmond, like all other college teams, needs to sort out which players will return to use their “bonus” years of eligibility that were awarded by the NCAA due to the pandemic. Spiders’ success may influence those determinations.

“I feel great for some of these guys who have been in the program for a while (and) haven’t had the (playoffs) opportunity and now (got) this opportunity,” said Huesman. “I know we’ve lost some tough ones in the past where it kept us from getting to eight (wins for playoff qualification) in certain seasons.

“These guys, they believed in themselves. They’ve believed they’ve got a good football team. They believed we could be a playoff team. And they played like it this year.”