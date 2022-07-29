Spiders look to new coordinator, four transfers to spark offense

The Priore Postulate goes like this: score 28 or more as a CAA Football team and almost always win.

This comes from Chuck Priore, Stony Brook’s coach since 2006 and presenter of his theory related to the CAA, Stony Brook’s league, for the last couple of years.

He offered it again on Thursday, when the CAA virtually held its media day.

“Got to score four touchdowns,” said Priore.

Priore’s position brings us to the University of Richmond last season. Including all games, the Spiders went 5-0 when they scored 28 or more and 1-5 when they scored fewer. UR beat William & Mary 20-17 for the one victory with fewer than 28 points.

The form of that 6-5 season (4-4 CAA) illuminates UR’s path to an elevated level. The Spiders need more consistent scoring. They made a strong attempt to address that during the offseason.

In came new offensive coordinator Billy Cosh, from VMI. In came Reece Udinski, who set VMI program passing records with Cosh on the Keydets staff, and former VMI All-American receiver Jakob Herres. Also new are transfer receiver Nick DeGennaro, who spent two years at Maryland, and transfer offensive lineman Derek Ferraro, who spent four years at Rice.

Only Cosh and Udinski, a reserve last year at Maryland, were with the Spiders through spring drills, making the development of cohesion a high priority as UR players report to campus Thursday and begin practice Friday.

“Both those guys are very humble people. They know they have to earn the right to play, but they’ve been great additions,” Russ Huesman, Richmond’s sixth-year coach, said of Udinski and Herres.

“Obviously our guys will welcome anybody that can help win football games. I think our guys see those four as people that can help win games.”

With Cosh as OC, VMI finished the 2021 spring season 6-2, its first winning season since 1981, captured the Southern Conference title, and made its first appearance in the FCS playoffs. The Keydets went 6-5 in the fall of 2021, and started three quarterbacks during that spring-to-fall cycle because of injuries. They remained potent offensively, averaging 31.3 points in the spring and 29.2 in the fall.

“I think we have a lot of weapons on offense that at times didn’t show through what we were doing last year offensively,” said UR senior running back Aaron Dykes. “Some of the things Coach Cosh is doing, getting the balls to our athletes in space, I think will be great in helping us move the ball.

“I think he’ll make us less predictable in some situations. We have four or five guys on the field who can touch the ball and make plays when it’s in their hands. So I think it will be exciting in that sense.”

Richmond was picked fourth in the CAA preseason poll behind Villanova, Delaware and Rhode Island. The Spiders are looking to make their first FCS playoff appearance since 2016. They have been close to postseason qualification during seasons since 2016, but a tight loss or two kept them out of the playoffs.

“Going into the summer, we knew that something had to change,” said Dykes. “As captains, we decided to make a motto, ‘Finish.’ Because some of the games last year we didn’t finish … This summer we worked (that) in everything. In the weight room when you have one more rep? Finish it. One more whatever? Finish it.

“It all translates to the field on Saturdays.”

NOTE: When the Spiders play at new CAA member Hampton on Oct. 22, UR offensive coordinator Chris Cosh will match up against his father, Chris Cosh, the Pirates’ first-year co-defensive coordinator.

Chris Cosh, a Virginia Tech linebacker 1977-81, was the defensive coordinator at eight FBS schools, including Michigan State, Illinois, Maryland, South Carolina and Kansas State. Cosh has been a defensive coach since 1983, including 2016 as UR's coordinator.