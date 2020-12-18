Spiders looking to hold substantial leads, not watch them dwindle after halftime

At 6-1 with the loss coming at West Virginia, the nation’s No. 8 team, the University of Richmond has established enviable position. But the Spiders would like to follow through by avoiding the second-half slippage that has surfaced in their last two games.
Richmond edged Loyola-Chicago 75-73 Friday night in Indianapolis after taking a 20-point lead with 16:46 left. That followed Wednesday’s 78-67 win at Vanderbilt, where UR held a 45-21 halftime advantage.
A commitment to prolonging potent send-offs “is something that’s really important for us to have moving forward, because we can’t keep letting teams come back … everything is not going to go our way,” said Richmond guard Blake Francis. “We’ve got to make sure we’re executing at a high level for 40 minutes.”
The Spiders didn’t lose the lead down the stretch in either game. However, based on the first halves, there was unexpected tension in each.
“It’s certainly something for us to really address and look at,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “It’s something we’re going to work very hard on … and make sure we get better at it. It’s a good position to be in, to be up by a good margin at halftime, but we need to get better at making sure that we can continue to extend the lead and hold teams off.”
He’d like for the Spiders to get to the foul line more frequently, which would allow them to score even when they aren’t regularly converting field goals. An intensified offensive effort would help with that, Mooney believes. Looking back at the Vanderbilt game, Mooney said he wished he had substituted more often in the first half, to ensure starters’ energy levels and aggressiveness after the break.
UR missed second-half shots it normally doesn’t, perhaps because of fatigue, against the Commodores.
Versus Loyola-Chicago, Richmond seemed rushed when there was no reason to be, and took some poor shots when patience would almost certainly have resulted in better opportunities. Also, the Spiders’ body language reflected that they were repeatedly frustrated by officiating that, at times, didn't go their way.
This is not what’s projected from a seasoned team with four senior starters.
“It just takes concentration and focus,” said Mooney. “I think we’re pretty good at not trying to hold the ball, or milk the clock, when there’s nine minutes to go. At the same time, you want to make sure you score every [possession], or give yourselves the best chance to score.”
The opposition deserves credit, Mooney added, because teams trailing by double-digits often play with an edge rooted in desperation.
“Knowing that, we certainly can respond better,” he said.
NOTES: Richmond faces Hofstra (3-2) Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Robins Center (televised on NBC Sports Washington). That is the Spiders’ final scheduled game outside of A-10 competition, though Mooney said UR is open to adding a ninth nonconference game after having three games called off earlier this year because of COVID issues.
“We would love to play, and we have called every team in the country about playing anywhere in the country, but it’s difficult,” said Mooney. “Teams have league commitments, they have travel concerns, all of those types of things.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor