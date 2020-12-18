Spiders looking to hold substantial leads, not watch them dwindle after halftime

At 6-1 with the loss coming at West Virginia, the nation’s No. 8 team, the University of Richmond has established enviable position. But the Spiders would like to follow through by avoiding the second-half slippage that has surfaced in their last two games.

Richmond edged Loyola-Chicago 75-73 Friday night in Indianapolis after taking a 20-point lead with 16:46 left. That followed Wednesday’s 78-67 win at Vanderbilt, where UR held a 45-21 halftime advantage.

A commitment to prolonging potent send-offs “is something that’s really important for us to have moving forward, because we can’t keep letting teams come back … everything is not going to go our way,” said Richmond guard Blake Francis. “We’ve got to make sure we’re executing at a high level for 40 minutes.”

The Spiders didn’t lose the lead down the stretch in either game. However, based on the first halves, there was unexpected tension in each.

“It’s certainly something for us to really address and look at,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “It’s something we’re going to work very hard on … and make sure we get better at it. It’s a good position to be in, to be up by a good margin at halftime, but we need to get better at making sure that we can continue to extend the lead and hold teams off.”