Spiders lose 34-17 at Virginia, and may have raised expectations in the process

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Stars must align for a solid CAA Football team to slap a submission hold on a solid ACC affiliate. Those circumstances typically do not include playing short-handed up front on an 85-degree day with 65% percent humidity.

The University of Richmond would have arrived as a fat underdog at Virginia Saturday even if the Spiders hadn’t been missing two of their top seven offensive linemen due to recent injuries, and were not thin and young on the defensive line.

Nevertheless, Richmond kept it together, and may have upgraded season expectations in a 34-17 loss. The Spiders, picked fourth in the CAA Football preseason poll, in their opener trailed 28-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

Their new offense gave the Cavaliers trouble, and their prime defensive players, some of whom are also special-teamers, stayed competitive without a great deal of relief in the heat.

How thin are the Spiders on the defensive line? They started redshirt freshman Carsen Stocklinski at tackle. He played offense last year.

Richmond couldn’t repeat the feat of 2016 – a 37-20 win here – but had lots of reasons to leave the U.Va. grounds upbeat. The Spiders appeared to be fading late in the first half, but bounced back with a more than respectable second half.

UR was missing starting offensive lineman Gavin Lamp (knee injury suffered Wednesday) and Rice transfer Derek Ferraro (shoulder injury), who was projected to play a significant amount of snaps on the offensive line.

The Spiders couldn’t chase down Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong from running for more than 100 yards, but didn’t melt in the heat against Power Five depth. Down 28-17, Richmond failed to convert a fourth-and-less that one at Virginia’s 36 in the final minute of the third quarter.

The Spiders never got back into that threatening position.

Graduate transfer quarterback Reece Udinski (23-34, 160 yards) ran the system of first-year coordinator Billy Cosh, and there weren’t major hiccups. Short throws and a lot of running backs Savon Smith (88 yards) and Aaron Dykes (76 yards) kept UR alive. Udinski, as expected, dealt with pass-rush pressure that affected his greatest asset: accuracy.

For their game here, the Spiders returned to Richmond with a $430,000 guarantee. Richmond opens its home schedule against Saint Francis Saturday at 5:30 p.m.