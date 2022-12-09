Spiders, losers in five of last six, doubling-down on 'things that have defined us'

Tyler Burton’s 10-foot, fall-away jumper from the right baseline was an air ball for the University of Richmond in the final seconds of last Saturday’s 58-57 loss at William & Mary.

That was a fitting conclusion to a stretch of unproductive offense. In UR’s last five games, it averaged 60.2 points in regulation. The Spiders (3-5) lost five of their last six, and have had a week away from games to consider ways to break out on offense.

“The main conclusion is that we want to just get better at the things that we do and the things that have defined us,” UR coach Chris Mooney, in his 18th year, said Friday.

Richmond has an extended opportunity to steer out this skid at home. Six of its next eight games will be played at the Robins Center, starting with Saturday’s visit from Drake (8-1), the preseason favorite to win the Missouri Valley Conference for the second straight year.

Richmond played its final four November games without 6-foot-9 starter Matt Grace, a fifth-year player who averages 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. Grace, who was out with a strained knee ligament, returned to play 18 off-the-bench minutes at W&M. He will start vs. Drake, according to Mooney.

“I’m feeling good,” Grace said Friday. “It was a little bit sore after kind of doing the first big portion of activity in a while, after William & Mary. But rehab has been great … I think we’re there now.”

Drake’s arrival presents UR with a chance to collect a notable victory, which have been scarce so far for A-10 teams. As of Friday, none was ranked among the nation’s top 80 in the NCAA NET. Saint Louis was the highest-ranked team, at No. 81, with UR checking in at No. 182.

Drake was ranked No. 59. The Bulldogs come off a 25-11 season and feature 6-7 sophomore Tucker DeVries (20.3 ppg), the Missouri Valley Conference preseason player of the year and the son of Coach Darian DeVries. Tucker DeVries shoots 52%, 39% from 3-point range.

The matchup involving DeVries and Burton could be eye-catching. Burton, a 6-7 senior who averages 18.5 points and 8.4 rebounds, scored 30 on 11-of-17 shooting in Richmond’s 73-70 loss last season at Drake, which trailed by eight with about six minutes left.

The Spiders continue to explore ways to avoid slow starts. After falling behind 38-21 at halftime at W&M, UR has averaged 27.5 points in first halves and 37.4 in second halves.

"We seem to love getting down in the first half," said Grace. "That just comes with starting well, and that's just something we've got to get better at. It's nothing crazy. We just need to come out of the gate a lot better."

In each of eight games, Richmond scored more points in the second half than the first half.

“We’ve pressed in the first half in the last couple of games to try to jump-start us,” said Mooney. “These deficits that are pretty large, I can’t necessarily explain it. We’re doing everything we can to make sure we go over each situation during the course of games to make sure one mistake doesn’t lead to another.

“I think the biggest thing is really just trying to double-down on what we’re good at, what we practice, the things that we’ve traditionally been good at, and have those hopefully get better and better and better.”

Saturday’s game will be televised by NBC Sports Washington.