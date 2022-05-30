Spiders losing assistant Maurice Joseph to Butler; third aide to leave since season's end

The University of Richmond men's basketball staff not too long ago was noted for stability.

Recently, coach Chris Mooney has been hiring like never before.

The Spiders are losing assistant Maurice Joseph to the Butler staff, and Joseph, the former George Washington head coach, is the third Mooney aide to leave since the completion of Richmond's 2021-22 A-10 championship season.

UR also lost assistants Rob Jones (Liberty) and Kevin Hovde (Florida) off last season's team. Those two spots were filled by Peter Thomas (Campbell) and Will Gipe (UR director of program development).

Joseph was on the Spiders staff for one year. He and Hovde, also with the Spiders for a year, came to UR after the departures of Marcus Jenkins (Minnesota) and Steve Thomas (DePaul).