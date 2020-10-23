Spiders made final statement as major player 40 years ago, Heisman campaign took shape

Forty years ago Sunday, the University of Richmond made its final statement as a major college football program, and a Spiders’ Heisman Trophy campaign started taking shape.
On Oct. 25, 1980, in the rain and wind before 18,500 at Richmond’s City Stadium, the Spiders beat Virginia Tech 18-7 in the 32nd annual Tobacco Bowl game. The Hokies committed six turnovers and gave away two points when their long-snapper hiked one over the punter’s head and out of the end zone.
UR’s defense limited Virginia Tech's Cyrus Lawrence, who ranked fifth in the nation in rushing, to 60 yards on 20 carries.
But the headliner was Barry Redden, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior who set a school record with 48 carries. He gained 233 yards.
Redden, who came from Sarasota, Fla., did not distinguished himself as a freshman or sophomore. He missed several games because of migraines, and a month into the 1980 season, the Spiders coaching staff worried Redden may not compete at all as a junior because of those headaches.
Then the head coach stepped in, according to Richmond’s 1981 media guide:
“Sidelined by recurring migraine headaches, Redden baffled trainers, physicians, and even specialized neurologists as the pains persisted despite diagnostic tests, treatments, and even hospitalizations.
“That ol’ miracle-worker himself, first-year coach Dal Shealy, took over treatments.”
Shealy recommended to Redden that he start slugging ultra-sugary syrup. Back to the 1981 media guide:
“The headaches became bearable and Redden suddenly became unbearable, rushing for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns in the final six weeks of the season.”
Based on that remarkable spasm of production and the sense that Redden was cured and could top it as a senior, the Richmond sports information department launched a “Redden the Heisman” campaign for 1981.
That year, there were 1,050 college football writers and broadcasters who voted for the Heisman. UR sent them “Redden the Heisman” T-shirts, hats and other promotional material that introduced Redden and gained exposure for him and the school.
Redden finished third nationally in rushing (1,629 yards) as a senior, and way back in the Heisman voting. Only the top-10 finishers were revealed, and Redden didn’t show up on that list. USC running back Marcus Allen won. Georgia running back Herschel Walker finished second in a top 10 that also included Brigham Young quarterback Jim McMahon and Pittsburgh quarterback Dan Marino.
"It was fun," Redden told the Times-Dispatch in 2002. "I got to meet a lot of those guys who were involved later on. I don't think I realized how much fun it was until after I left."
The Los Angeles Rams selected Redden, who had massive thighs and could bench press 500 pounds, in the first round (14th overall) of the 1982 NFL Draft. He played professionally until 1990, with the Rams, San Diego Chargers and Cleveland Browns, making 19 starts in his 108 games. Redden’s NFL career closed with 1,735 rushing yards on 396 carries.
Redden is UR’s last first-round draft choice among four - back Art Jones in 1941, receiver Walker Gillette in 1970, fullback Barty Smith in 1974 - and a link to a past that faded after the “Redden the Heisman” campaign ceased operations.
The Spiders’ were still playing mostly top-tier college football competition when Redden was rolling as a junior and senior. Among the 22 opponents Richmond faced in 1980 and 1981 were Wyoming, West Virginia, Auburn, East Carolina (twice), Virginia Tech (twice), Cincinnati (twice), Southern Mississippi (twice), North Carolina State, and Wake Forest.
Richmond went 5-6 in 1980, and 4-7 in 1981.
UR soon after transitioned to Division I-AA, which became the FCS. The Spiders have beaten some FBS opponents since that Oct. 25, 1980, victory over Virginia Tech, which went 8-3 before losing to Miami in the Peach Bowl. UR stung Virginia Tech again in 1985, Virginia in 2016, and Duke a few times in between.
Since the mid-1980s, the Spiders have typically met one FBS opponent per year, and none in some years.
