Spiders made final statement as major player 40 years ago, Heisman campaign took shape

The Los Angeles Rams selected Redden, who had massive thighs and could bench press 500 pounds, in the first round (14th overall) of the 1982 NFL Draft. He played professionally until 1990, with the Rams, San Diego Chargers and Cleveland Browns, making 19 starts in his 108 games. Redden’s NFL career closed with 1,735 rushing yards on 396 carries.

Redden is UR’s last first-round draft choice among four - back Art Jones in 1941, receiver Walker Gillette in 1970, fullback Barty Smith in 1974 - and a link to a past that faded after the “Redden the Heisman” campaign ceased operations.

The Spiders’ were still playing mostly top-tier college football competition when Redden was rolling as a junior and senior. Among the 22 opponents Richmond faced in 1980 and 1981 were Wyoming, West Virginia, Auburn, East Carolina (twice), Virginia Tech (twice), Cincinnati (twice), Southern Mississippi (twice), North Carolina State, and Wake Forest.

Richmond went 5-6 in 1980, and 4-7 in 1981.

UR soon after transitioned to Division I-AA, which became the FCS. The Spiders have beaten some FBS opponents since that Oct. 25, 1980, victory over Virginia Tech, which went 8-3 before losing to Miami in the Peach Bowl. UR stung Virginia Tech again in 1985, Virginia in 2016, and Duke a few times in between.

Since the mid-1980s, the Spiders have typically met one FBS opponent per year, and none in some years.