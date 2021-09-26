Spiders may switch to English channel for a while following Joe Mancuso's finger injury

“If we go with Beau, we’ll feel pretty good.”

Elon (1-3, 0-1 CAA), which lost 34-31 at home to William & Mary over the weekend, visits Richmond Saturday. English, a 6-foot-3 223-pounder from Stevenson, Md., in 2019 played in eight games, starting three, and then in a limited role backed up Mancuso during the 2021 spring-semester season.

“My job as the back-up quarterback is to always stay ready. So I’m definitely praying for Joe. I hope he comes back 100% as quickly as he can,” English said. “I always have to prepare as if something like this is going to happen, so I’m ready to go in the game at any point.”

At Virginia Tech, English completed 15 of 23 for 77 yards. His longest completion was 12 yards. The Spiders offense with English has been more ground-based.

"We knew it was coming," Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield said of the Spiders’ running emphasis with English. Still, the Spiders picked up 15 first downs against an ACC defense.

“My hat’s off to the guys up front and the backs. They just did a great job [Saturday]," said English. "A lot of times we got stopped, [but] it was mainly because of things that we were doing to ourselves. We had a lot of ... things that we can just clean up that are simple things that we know we can do better.

“But when we were executing, when we were doing what we were supposed to do, we moved the ball on those guys, and that’s a really good team. This is going to build a lot of confidence going forward that we can move the ball on anybody, and we can always sustain drives.”