Spiders misfire from FT line, fall at GMU 62-58 in A-10 opener

The University of Richmond lost its starting point guard and second-leading scorer before it scored a basket Saturday against George Mason at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax.

The absence of Jason Nelson, who averages 10.3 points and is the only true point guard on the UR roster, could have sunk the Spiders in their A-10 opener. It did not. After Nelson went to the bench with two quick fouls, 6-foot-5 sophomore Marcus Randolph stepped in and played 17 quality first-half minutes.

What brought down UR in a 62-58 loss was poor free-throw shooting: 8-16. The Spiders (7-7, 0-1 A-10) are 0-4 on the road and the Patriots (9-5, 1-0 A-10) are 8-0 at home.

UR forward Tyler Burton scored 21, his fourth consecutive game with 20 or more points. Burton missed the front end of a one-and-one with Richmond trailing a 57-54 and 1:37 left. It was the biggest misfire of several from the free-throw line. Burton was 3-7 from the line. UR coming in was making 69.4% of its free throws.

Mason wasn’t much better on foul shots: 15-27.

“I’m really, really proud of our effort. I thought defensively — that’s a team that can score, is capable of scoring at all the positions,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “And I thought defensively we were just tough and made it hard for them to get offensive rebounds.”

Spider Isaiah Bigelow had 12 rebounds.

“Obviously, we didn’t shoot well ourselves,” said Mooney, whose team shot 40% from the field and was 6-21 on 3s. “We had some opportunities there ... A lot of times it’s going to come down to making a few more shots, and hopefully we can improve in that aspect. We’ve been a good shooting team. I feel like we are a good shooting team.”

Richmond took a 54-53 lead on back-to-back 3s from Matt Grace (15 points), the second with 4:51 left. The Patriots’ defense limited UR the rest of the way.

GMU junior point guard Ronald Polite scored a career-high 22 for the Patriots, who are known for their 3-point shooting but missed 13 of 16. Mason post man Josh Oduro had 10 points to go with 12 rebounds. The Patriots scored 38 points in the paint.

“I think we did a pretty good job battling in the post,” said Burton. “It just came down to turnovers and the nitty-gritty at the end ... They made the right shots at the right time.”

Burton committed four of UR’s 10 turnovers.

Saturday’s game was the starting point for a circle. The story of league play will be written between this weekend and March 4, when the Spiders and Patriots reunite at the Robins Center in the regular-season finale for each team.

Both teams came off wins over Coppin State. GMU downed the Eagles 91-53 last Saturday, and UR defeated Coppin State 83-65 Wednesday.

Neither team rolled on offense before the break (32-32 tie, biggest lead was six). In the first half, Richmond got 13 points from Burton, and Randolph, who was averaging 2.5 points, scored 7.

Burton complimented Randolph for “being really, really tough from the jump. Early sub’s never easy, but he came ready to play.”

Next: The Spiders spend the coming week at home with two games at the Robins Center. On Wednesday at 7 p.m., George Washington visits. The Colonials of first-year coach Chris Caputo, were 6-7 (6-2 at home) heading into their Saturday A-10 opener at Loyola Chicago. Caputo, a former Jim Larranaga assistant at George Mason and Miami, has 10 transfers on his roster.

On Saturday at 6 p.m., Duquesne visits UR.