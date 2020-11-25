Spiders, Morehead State have NCAA tourney history UR would like to repeat

The Spiders handled Faried with double-coverage out of Mooney’s match-up zone, bottling him up each time he touched the ball. Faried finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds as UR won 65-48. Harper scored 19.

With its ninth consecutive win, Richmond improved to 29-7 and was off to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1988. At San Antonio’s Alamaodome, a top seed waited.

"Kansas, the thing that jumps out if you're watching them and looking at their stats, is just how easily they score and how potent they are offensively," said Mooney. "The most impressive part about them in my opinion is for all these star players and highly recruited guys, they share the ball extremely well.

"That's something that's hard to shut down, when you don't know where the ball is going to be all the time."

The Jayhawks went ahead 17-7 after 8:13, 29-9 after 13 minutes, and bounced UR 77-57, ending one of the most memorable seasons in Spiders' history.

Kansas did not escape another Richmond team at the Alamodome. VCU, a No. 11 seed, upset the Jayhawks in the next round on the way to the Final Four.