Spiders need a half to regain defensive legs, but kick Coppin State 83-65

This was supposed to be a comforting on-ramp game.

The University of Richmond scheduled visiting Coppin State in the Spiders’ final game before A-10 play to get back in the flow after a holiday break and accelerate into Saturday’s league opener at George Mason.

Credit Coppin. Things did not develop smoothly for UR, which required a half to regain its defensive legs.

Richmond went up 8-0, but Coppin State charged back by consistently driving through the Spiders in a physical first half during which the Eagles shot 50%. UR led 40-38 at the break and then minimized the Eagles’ penetration buckets on the way to an 83-65 win.

The Spiders had a significant height advantage with 7-foot Neal Quinn, a head taller than any Eagle who guarded him. Quinn primarily passed in the first half. The Lafayette transfer got busier near the hoop in the second and scored 14 on 7-of-8 shooting.

Three-point specialist Jason Roche (four 3s) scored 16 for UR (7-6), which was led by Tyler Burton’s 20 points.

Richmond focused on containing Coppin State’s Sam Sessoms, a 6-0 senior who previously played at Binghamton (two seasons) and Penn State (two seasons). Sessoms ranks fourth nationally in scoring (23.5 ppg) and has scored more than 2,000 career points.

“They make it very difficult for you because as much as we play and are always trying to find a rhythm, they kind of play without a rhythm,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of the Eagles. “Because Sessoms is so dynamic and difficult to defend ... they just play very well off him having the ball.

“That’s difficult to really take them out of something, so to speak.”

The sturdily built Sessoms has a game that resembles that of former Saint Joseph’s star guard Jameer Nelson, who played 14 seasons in the NBA 2004-18. Sessoms, in foul trouble most of the night, finished with a season-low 13 points while being guarded mostly by 6-5 Andre Gustavson. Sessoms had 7 points with UR ahead 70-51 and 7:35 left.

The Eagles were limited to 39% shooting in the second half, when UR made 53%.

“I think we were just a lot more tuned-in in all of our (defensive) rotations,” Roche said of the second half.

Said Mooney: “I thought we were able to just be more assertive on our defense ... We were just much better in the second half. We were able to just make it more difficult and dictate a little bit more of the action.”

Coppin State (5-11) was picked to finish fifth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll. The Eagles have played three homes games, 13 on the road, and visit Rutgers Friday night. They’ve played one home game — a 107-100 win over James Madison in two overtimes — since Nov. 14.

With the victory, Richmond will enter A-10 play with a winning record for the 14th time in Mooney’s 18 seasons. The Spiders are 6-1 at home and 1-5 away from the Robins Center.

“I’m confident just based on all the work we’ve put in so far in preseason and the summer and everything leading up to (A-10 play),” said Roche.

Next: The Spiders start A-10 competition Saturday (2 p.m.) at George Mason (8-5), which last played Dec. 23, beating Coppin State 91-53 … The Patriots have won six of their last seven. They lead the A-10 in 3-point percentage (37.6) and are third in field-goal percentage (46.7), but average 15 turnovers.

GMU was picked fifth in the A-10 preseason poll and features 6-9 senior Josh Oduro (13 ppg, 6.6 rpg), a first team preseason all-conference selection. The UR-at-GMU game is available on ESPN+.