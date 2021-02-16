Spiders need hot hand to draw NCAA look. 'Thirty days. Time to make the most of it.'

"And it's not like guys are falling down, but they get winded much earlier. They're just a step slow. They take a step backwards when they should take a step forward ... "

Apart from the COVID component, the Spiders found themselves in similar mid-February spots in 2015, 2017, and last season.

In 2014-2015, Richmond did not distinguish itself in nonconference competition, but finished fourth in the A-10 with a 12-6 record. That included a pair of wins over ranked VCU teams (No. 14, No. 22). UR won seven of its last eight regular-season games, and entered the A-10 tournament 19-12. The Spiders were beaten 70-67 in the league tournament quarterfinals by VCU.

Richmond was one of the last four teams eliminated from consideration for the 2015 NCAA field, earned one of four No. 1 NIT seeds, and advanced to the quarterfinals. Miami eliminated UR 63-61 at the Robins Center.

In 2016-2017, the Spiders completed nonconference play 6-6, and an NCAA bid seemed highly unlikely after an 87-72 loss on Dec. 23 at Oral Roberts, which went 8-22. But Richmond rallied to go 13-5 in the A-10, winning eight of its last 11 regular-season games, and was the A-10 tournament’s third seed. The Spiders were 20-11 heading into a semifinal meeting with VCU, which won 87-77 in overtime.