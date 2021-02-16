Spiders need hot hand to draw NCAA look. 'Thirty days. Time to make the most of it.'

It’s mid-February. Get hot to stay in the NCAA tournament conversation. The University of Richmond has been in this position three times in the last six years.
The Spiders (11-4, 4-2 A-10) visit VCU (15-4, 8-2 A-10) Wednesday night (7 p.m. CBS Sports Network) needing conquests of quality opponents to increase the chances of their first NCAA bid since 2011. There aren't many opportunities left. The A-10 tournament is scheduled for March 10-14 at Richmond’s Robins Center and VCU’s Siegel Center.
“We know what we’re capable of. We haven’t been great yet,” UR senior guard Jacob Gilyard said Monday. “Thirty days. Time to make the most of it.”
UR coach Chris Mooney will arrive at the Siegel Center uneasy because of the Spiders' fitness level. They won at Saint Joseph's on Jan. 26, and then endured a COVID-related pause that ended late last week. The Spiders didn't play again until Sunday night, when they beat Division III St. Mary's (Md.) 90-49 in a meeting arranged a few days before it occurred.
"Given where we were 10 days ago, I like where we are now," said Mooney, whose team is ranked No. 54 in the NET (VCU checks in at No. 32). "I don't have any concerns mentally or emotionally in terms of where the guys are and how we're preparing and that kind of thing. It's just more physically. That's why we played [St. Mary's].
"And it's not like guys are falling down, but they get winded much earlier. They're just a step slow. They take a step backwards when they should take a step forward ... "
Apart from the COVID component, the Spiders found themselves in similar mid-February spots in 2015, 2017, and last season.
In 2014-2015, Richmond did not distinguish itself in nonconference competition, but finished fourth in the A-10 with a 12-6 record. That included a pair of wins over ranked VCU teams (No. 14, No. 22). UR won seven of its last eight regular-season games, and entered the A-10 tournament 19-12. The Spiders were beaten 70-67 in the league tournament quarterfinals by VCU.
Richmond was one of the last four teams eliminated from consideration for the 2015 NCAA field, earned one of four No. 1 NIT seeds, and advanced to the quarterfinals. Miami eliminated UR 63-61 at the Robins Center.
In 2016-2017, the Spiders completed nonconference play 6-6, and an NCAA bid seemed highly unlikely after an 87-72 loss on Dec. 23 at Oral Roberts, which went 8-22. But Richmond rallied to go 13-5 in the A-10, winning eight of its last 11 regular-season games, and was the A-10 tournament’s third seed. The Spiders were 20-11 heading into a semifinal meeting with VCU, which won 87-77 in overtime.
Richmond again competed in the NIT, and again reached the quarterfinals. UR’s season ended with an 86-68 loss at TCU.
Last season, the Spiders beat Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and Boston College in nonconference competition, and won nine of their last 10 regular-season games. At 24-7 (14-4 A-10), they earned the second seed in the A-10 tournament, Richmond’s highest since joining the league in 2001.
In position for NCAA tournament inclusion, UR did not play a game in the league tournament, and the NCAAs were canceled, because of the pandemic.
"I like that the guys experienced [late-season tension] last year. I wish we would have had the final result of that," said Mooney. "I'd be more comfortable if we had been playing, certainly."
SCHEDULE NOTE: The Spiders will play Duquesne Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Robins Center, the A-10 announced Tuesday. The game will be televised nationally on the NBC Sports Network. Richmond was originally scheduled to travel to La Salle on Saturday.
UR's Dec. 19 game vs. DU was postponed for COVID reasons. The Spiders lost to visiting La Salle on Jan. 23.
