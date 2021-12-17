Spiders needed a big win, and got one over N.C. State. But rested ODU visits UR Sunday.

“Certainly you need a lot of wins, and this is certainly a good one … This was a great opportunity. Neutral-court games are so critical for teams in the A-10, teams like us, to be able to play great competition from great conferences.”

Mooney has led the Spiders to at least one win over a power-conference opponent in 15 of his 17 seasons at UR.

Richmond has played 11 games this season, only four at the Robins Center, where the Spiders are undefeated. They move out of the travel-heavy portion of their schedule starting Sunday at 4 p.m., when Old Dominion (5-6) visits. That starts a stretch of four home games among five.

The Spiders could be a weary and not thoroughly prepared team against ODU after beating N.C. State in Charlotte Friday night. The risk of that was worth the potential reward associated with facing the Wolfpack (7-4) on a neutral court in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, according to Mooney.

“That’s not the way you would script it if you could,” he said. Mooney didn’t feel the Spiders could turn down the opportunity to play N.C. State on a neutral court, an invitation extended after the date with ODU had been set.