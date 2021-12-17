Spiders needed a big win, and got one over N.C. State. But rested ODU visits UR Sunday.

CHARLOTTE - More celebration than usual among University of Richmond players and coaches followed Friday night’s 83-74 win over N.C. State at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. That was understandable.
The victory keeps the Spiders, who lost to Power 5 opponents Maryland and Mississippi State in close November games in the Bahamas, at least part of speculation regarding an NCAA tournament bid, the goal for this experienced team.
A drive for the NCAAs is what brought back sixth-year players Grant Golden and Nick Sherod, and fifth-year players Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo.
“It’s a long season. It’s a really long season,” said coach Chris Mooney, whose Spiders (7-4) have won four straight. “It’s a little more scrutiny on the nonconference schedules for the teams that are not Power 5. N.C. State’s going to be able to play [North] Carolina and Duke … and get those opportunities, as they should.
“I don’t want to jump into [talk about the NCAA tournament] too much because you still, even though that’s in the background, what we have to focus on is our next game and making sure we continue to play well, continue to improve on defense, which I think we’re taking big steps to put ourselves in that position.
“Certainly you need a lot of wins, and this is certainly a good one … This was a great opportunity. Neutral-court games are so critical for teams in the A-10, teams like us, to be able to play great competition from great conferences.”
Mooney has led the Spiders to at least one win over a power-conference opponent in 15 of his 17 seasons at UR.
Richmond has played 11 games this season, only four at the Robins Center, where the Spiders are undefeated. They move out of the travel-heavy portion of their schedule starting Sunday at 4 p.m., when Old Dominion (5-6) visits. That starts a stretch of four home games among five.
The Spiders could be a weary and not thoroughly prepared team against ODU after beating N.C. State in Charlotte Friday night. The risk of that was worth the potential reward associated with facing the Wolfpack (7-4) on a neutral court in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, according to Mooney.
“That’s not the way you would script it if you could,” he said. Mooney didn’t feel the Spiders could turn down the opportunity to play N.C. State on a neutral court, an invitation extended after the date with ODU had been set.
“That’s the way it is, and hopefully we can be up to the challenge,” Mooney said.
The Spiders dealt with a comparable turnaround earlier this season. They played at Drake on Saturday, Nov. 20, and then hosted Hofstra on Monday, Nov. 22. UR lost 73-70 at Drake, and beat Hofstra 81-68.
Also, Richmond came back from a two-game set in the Bahamas over a three-day span, and then went on the road for two more games, at Wofford and at Northern Iowa.
“If you had total control of your schedule, and none of the other teams cared about their schedules, you wouldn’t do it that way,” said Mooney. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of give and take. If you’re going to try to play a great schedule, then you’re really going to have a lot of these issues that come up that you’re trying to manage and do the best you can.”
Old Dominion had the week off while taking exams. The Monarchs last played on Dec. 11, when they were beaten in Norfolk by VCU 75-66. The UR-ODU game will be televised by MASN.
