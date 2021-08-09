Spiders nonconference hoops schedule again built for veteran, contending team

The University of Richmond built a challenging nonconference men’s basketball schedule for an older, experienced team, which the Spiders are for the second consecutive season.

To be determined is if these cards are played as dealt, or shuffled again because of issues related to the pandemic. Fans are expected at the Robins Center, which had none last season, and the Spiders are projected as A-10 contenders, behind defending champ St. Bonaventure.

UR returns two sixth-year seniors, two fifth-year seniors, and all but one player from the group that went 14-9 (6-5 A-10) during a 2020-21 season repeatedly altered by COVID, and ended in the NIT quarterfinals. The Spider who moved on is graduated guard Blake Francis, who chose to start his professional career.

Returning are 6-foot-10 Grant Golden, 5-9 Jacob Gilyard, 6-7 Nathan Cayo and 6-4 Nick Sherod, a multiple-year starter who missed last season with a knee injury. All four took advantage of the NCAA policy that allows winter-sports athletes to play another season due to the pandemic. Golden and Sherod redshirted for medical reasons and enter their sixth years at UR. Gilyard and Cayo are fifth-year players.