Spiders, now also dealing with Blake Francis back issue, fall to Saint Joseph's

The University of Richmond’s second-leading scorer is playing with a fractured finger. So even though the Robins Center held only 100 or so fans Monday night, there was a loud gasp when the Spiders’ leading scorer went down hard on his back after getting bumped while airborne on a layup attempt.

Blake Francis took a minute or so to get up after his first-half fall against Saint Joseph’s, which led from tip to final horn and won 76-73. Francis re-entered later in the half, but that didn’t last long. He took a seat and didn’t play in the second half.

Francis' problem combines with the broken finger with which 6-foot-10 Grant Golden is dealing. Golden didn't play down the stretch of this regular-season closer. And here comes the A-10 tournament, starting Wednesday at the Siegel Center.

The Spiders (13-7, 6-5 A-10), riding the inside scoring of Nathan Cayo (season-high 25 points) tied it at 59 with five minutes left. The Hawks (4-14, 3-9 A-10) responded favorably. Richmond won 79-56 when the teams met in Philadelphia on Jan. 26.

The game ended with drama. With UR down 3, Spider Matt Grace caught an inbounds pass and hit a 3 from the left corner. After officials reviewed the play, they ruled the ball was released following horn.