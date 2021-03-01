Spiders, now also dealing with Blake Francis back issue, fall to Saint Joseph's

The University of Richmond’s second-leading scorer is playing with a fractured finger. So even though the Robins Center held only 100 or so fans Monday night, there was a loud gasp when the Spiders’ leading scorer went down hard on his back after getting bumped while airborne on a layup attempt.
Blake Francis took a minute or so to get up after his first-half fall against Saint Joseph’s, which led from tip to final horn and won 76-73. Francis re-entered later in the half, but that didn’t last long. He took a seat and didn’t play in the second half.
Francis' problem combines with the broken finger with which 6-foot-10 Grant Golden is dealing. Golden didn't play down the stretch of this regular-season closer. And here comes the A-10 tournament, starting Wednesday at the Siegel Center.
The Spiders (13-7, 6-5 A-10), riding the inside scoring of Nathan Cayo (season-high 25 points) tied it at 59 with five minutes left. The Hawks (4-14, 3-9 A-10) responded favorably. Richmond won 79-56 when the teams met in Philadelphia on Jan. 26.
The game ended with drama. With UR down 3, Spider Matt Grace caught an inbounds pass and hit a 3 from the left corner. After officials reviewed the play, they ruled the ball was released following horn.
This was senior night at UR and typically would have involved a ceremony saluting the Spiders’ five seniors: Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Francis, Cayo and Nick Sherod (injured). But it’s unclear at this time which of those seniors, each a 1,000-point scorer, will return to Richmond next season, allowed by the NCAA eligibility adjustments in response to the pandemic.
The evening included video highlights of the five seniors and video messages from their teammates and parents.
The Spiders weren't the first senior-laden team to come out flat on senior night, and add the Friday loss at Saint Louis, a decision that put a large dent in UR’s at-large candidacy. In the first half, the Spiders missed 9 of 10 3-point attempts and shot 31%.
In the first meeting, Saint Joseph’s was without 6-5 senior Ryan Daly (20.1 ppg) because of a thumb injury. Daly came back to play in a pair of Hawks’ games prior to their trip to UR, and totaled 55 points in those two games, each a Saint Joseph’s win (91-82 over La Salle in OT, 97-84 over Dayton).
Daly scored 14 Monday, and 6-8 Taylor Funk had 22 (four 3-pointers).
