Spiders open league play with a 51-7 CAA subjugation of Stony Brook

The University of Richmond did something Saturday it hadn’t done in seven years: start a CAA Football season with a victory. The Spiders executed the reversal with passing precision and controlling defense.

UR trailed Stony Brook 7-0 and then rode the right arm of quarterback Reece Udinski to a 51-7 win at Robins Stadium. The No. 22 Spiders moved to 3-1 (1-0 CAA), their best four-game record in a full season since 2016, the last time they advanced to the FCS playoffs.

Richmond hadn’t won its first CAA game of the year since defeating Maine 48-17 in 2015. The common thread in the string of league-opening defeats was loose Spiders defense. Richmond gave up an average of 38 points. That trend changed in a major way.

UR led Stony Brook (0-3, 0-2 CAA) 35-7 at halftime, at which time Udinski had completed 27 of 32 for 244 yards and four touchdowns. The VMI graduate was removed with 1:05 left in the third quarter, having completed 35 of 42 for 357 yards and five TDs. Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High) made 10 receptions for 112 yards and a TD as the Spiders primarily peppered SBU with short completions thrown by Udinski.

"He's been doing an incredible job," UR coach Russ Huesman said of Udinski, who completed his first 17 attempts last Saturday in a 30-6 win at Lehigh. "And he's got some wideouts that can catch the football. We had some really tremendous catches today. Our backs can catch it and do something with it.

"Reece has got a lot of weapons, and he's spreading it around."

The Seawolves, who lead with their ground game, were extremely short-handed in the offensive backfield. Unavailable with an ankle injury was running back Ty Son Lawton, who rushed for a league-high 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021 and was named CAA preseason offensive player of the year.

Midway through the second quarter, Stony Brook lost running back Jayden Cook, who rushed for 63 yards in a 20-3 loss at FBS member Massachusetts last Saturday, to an ankle injury. Injured previously in Saturday’s game was backup tailback Jadon Turner.

Two other Seawolves running backs were not on this trip because of injuries suffered earlier this season that required surgeries, according to coach Chuck Priore.

Stony Brook trailed 21-7 in the second quarter when Priore changed quarterbacks, and Joshua Zamot fumbled on his first snap, with UR defensive end Jeremiah Grant recovering at the SBU 20. On the first play from that point, Udinski hit Leroy Henley for a TD to make it 28-7.

"As you could see at the end of the first quarter and throughout the second quarter, we started to pick up the speed and go fast, because they were bringing a lot of pressure and we knew that if we could go tempo we could try to get them out of those pressure looks," said Udinski.

"The speed of the game really picked up, and that worked to our advantage."

Priore went back to QB Daron Bryden, the starter, and UR cornerback Tyrek Funderburk stepped in front of a Seawolves receiver for an interception and 30-yard TD return to give Richmond a 35-7 lead with 4:46 left in the first half. Funderburk added a second interception in the third quarter.

"I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage defensively, which is a good thing," said Huesman, whose defensive line began the season with very limited experience. "Our defensive line is getting better and better I think each week.

"I'm really pleased with where we are defensively right now."

Next: Richmond visits Elon Saturday in a CAA game.