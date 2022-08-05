Spiders operate at snappy pace with new OC Billy Cosh: 'I can tell you, he’s a winner.'

The University of Richmond’s first football practice began Friday morning at 9:30.

Five minutes before that, Spiders offense was already cranking with new coordinator Billy Cosh telling back-up quarterback Braxton Hughes on the sideline what hand signals to give starter Reece Udinski as he led the starters through rapid-fire plays.

Richmond could be great on offense, or something less than that. But based on Friday’s two-hour practice, the Spiders will have some frisky tempo to their game. A quick pass to the flank was followed by a quick slant, and then another quick throw to the sideline. UR also took some deep shots and ran the ball.

All done at a snappy pace. UR coach Russ Huesman pointed out that the Spiders don’t run sprints or do a bunch of drills to increase aerobic capacity. Because so much running is involved in practice, that is their conditioning.

“Whatever it takes to win, we’re going to do that, running or throwing,” said Cosh. “We want to be a balanced football team. I think if you’re one-dimensional, you’re not as good.”

He’s 30, spent the last four seasons at VMI (two as OC), and will be the most watched man through Richmond’s August camp and in its opener at Virginia on Sept. 3.

Cosh was acquired to spark an offense that ran hot and cold. At VMI, what he supervised was called the “Air Raid.” It drew Huesman’s attention because the Keydets were regularly scoring against opponents with superior talent.

That “Air Raid” tag seemed to have been lost in Cosh’s move from Lexington.

“It’s just the Richmond offense, part of the Richmond football team,” he said.

It’s Cosh’s offense. Huesman, who progressed in the industry as a defensive assistant, doesn’t get too involved with the non-tackling side.

“I think the biggest thing is the offense is bought in now, and that’s because of what Coach Cosh has brought to this team,” said linebacker Tristan Wheeler, a Spiders captain. “Everyone is playing for him, instead of for themselves. They don’t care about the stat line. Like, I think in the past, there was some of that going on.”

Cosh set passing records in Maryland as a high-school QB. He went to Kansas State, then James Madison, then Butler Community College (Kansas) and then the University of Houston. Cosh was never a star at those DI stops, but always a sponge for football knowledge, as might be expected from the son of a coach. Chris Cosh worked as a defensive coordinator at eight FBS schools, was UR’s DC in 2016, and is now the co-DC at Hampton.

At Kansas State, Cosh learned about organizational details and player development. At Houston, he learned the passing game. Cosh was an offensive graduate assistant at Indiana, and there learned the run game. Blend it and that's the multiple-personnel, multiple-formation, quick-fire system UR has adopted, with a QB who’s very familiar with the scheme.

The 6-foot-4 Udinski holds VMI passing records set while Cosh was on staff there, first as receivers coach and then coordinator. Udinski graduated from VMI and spent last season as a reserve at Maryland.

Cosh calls Udinski’s presence at UR “humongous for us. He’s a student of the game, He’s a good teacher. He can calm the storm when things are going a little haywire out there. If somebody doesn’t know their assignment, he can help them and guide them because he has so much experience.”

Cosh said he’s impressed with the Spiders’ talent, and thinks UR offense has a chance to succeed if progress is made through camp.

Jasiah Williams, a UR receiver from Thomas Dale High, identifies the offensive difference this year as “the attitude we carry ourselves with. It’s more of a chip-on-our-shoulder attitude. In the past, our offense hasn’t been as productive as we’d like it to be. I feel like we’re remembering that and keeping it in the back of our heads.”

Of the play-caller-in-charge, Cosh, Williams said, “I can tell you, he’s a winner. So it’s exciting to follow him.”