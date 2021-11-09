Spiders overcome straining start, NCCU, in 70-60 season-opening win

The first UR lead since 1-0 came at 41-40 with 16:34 remaining, and at that stage, momentum had switched to the home team.

“Defense. That was one of the main things we talked about at halftime,” Gilyard said. “It’s obviously something we need to be better at this year than we were last year ... We started stringing together stops. Obviously, when you get stops, it leads to offense.”

Richmond’s awakening began, as it often has through the past four years, with a Gilyard steal that kicked off a successful fast break with 17:45 left. That cut NCCU’s lead to 40-38, while motivating the UR defense and a restless crowd of 6,173.

The Spiders missed 13 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half, when the Eagles made 8 of 17. The only UR player absent from last year was guard Blake Francis, a creative offensive force and team leader in 3s.

After the 6-foot-10 Golden scored UR’s first three baskets and was fouled on another attempt inside, NCCU shifted to a zone defense.

“It sort of threw us off there for a couple of possessions,” Golden said of NCCU’s zone.