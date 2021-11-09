Spiders overcome straining start, NCCU, in 70-60 season-opening win

The opposite was supposed to happen Tuesday night.
With all but one player back from last season and multiyear starters involved, the University of Richmond was the team projected to start fast, perform confidently, and commence with an early knockout in its opening game at the Robins Center.
Instead, North Carolina Central, picked to finish third in the MEAC, took command and led by 14 after 15 minutes. The Spiders responded with a defensive energy surge that led to a 70-60 win.
“I thought we were a little bit on our heels, thinking about assignments, or rotations, things like that instead of just playing and playing aggressively,” UR coach Chris Mooney said. “They’re a good team with good guys and they were aggressive.”
Richmond, forecast the A-10’s second-place team, reduced the deficit to 36-31 at halftime, when NCCU was outrebounding UR 24-16 and the Spiders were shooting 36.4%. Then, three things happened: UR started contesting shots with upgraded defense, rebounding with authority, and scoring in transition.
The Spiders finished with 13 steals, seven by Jacob Gilyard, who will set the NCAA career record with 21 more.
Gilyard in 40 minutes scored 14 with six rebounds and six assists, and forward Grant Golden scored 19 on 8-of-10 shooting.
The first UR lead since 1-0 came at 41-40 with 16:34 remaining, and at that stage, momentum had switched to the home team.
“Defense. That was one of the main things we talked about at halftime,” Gilyard said. “It’s obviously something we need to be better at this year than we were last year ... We started stringing together stops. Obviously, when you get stops, it leads to offense.”
Richmond’s awakening began, as it often has through the past four years, with a Gilyard steal that kicked off a successful fast break with 17:45 left. That cut NCCU’s lead to 40-38, while motivating the UR defense and a restless crowd of 6,173.
The Spiders missed 13 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half, when the Eagles made 8 of 17. The only UR player absent from last year was guard Blake Francis, a creative offensive force and team leader in 3s.
After the 6-foot-10 Golden scored UR’s first three baskets and was fouled on another attempt inside, NCCU shifted to a zone defense.
“It sort of threw us off there for a couple of possessions,” Golden said of NCCU’s zone.
The Spiders tipped off the most highly anticipated season in a decade with two sixth-year players (Golden and 6-4 Nick Sherod), and two fifth-year players (5-9 Gilyard and 6-7 Nathan Cayo) starting along with 6-7 junior Tyler Burton. Richmond went 24-7 (14-4 A-10) two years ago, but slipped to 14-9 (6-5 A-10) last year while dealing with three coronavirus-related pauses.
“I think the chip’s back on our shoulder,” Gilyard said Monday. “I feel like we have to go out there and prove something again, and I think that’s really good for this team ... I think this kind of reminds us of [2019-20], when we felt like we had something to prove and I think we went out there and showed it every game. This preseason has kind of been that way.”
NCCU won league championships in 2017, 2018, and 2019 under coach LeVelle Moton, a former Eagles standout in his 13th year as coach of his alma mater. NCCU’s roster included 10 transfers.
Notes: Richmond on Friday at 6 p.m. in Annapolis, Md., faces Utah State, which opened against UC Davis on Tuesday night. The game is the first half of the Veterans Classic doubleheader, with Virginia Tech and Navy meeting in the second game. Both will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
Utah State’s first-year coach is Ryan Odom, a 1996 Hampden-Sydney graduate who spent the past five seasons as the UMBC coach.
On Wednesday, the first day of the early-signing period, the Spiders expect to sign 6-10 Michael Walz, from Berwyn, Pa., who orally committed in July. According to the 240-pound Walz, scholarship offers also came from Penn State, William & Mary, Bucknell, Drexel, Stony Brook, Delaware and Lehigh.
FG FT Reb
NC CENTRAL M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Butler 12 1-2 0-0 0-4 0 3 2
Monroe 31 2-10 0-0 1-7 1 4 5
Caldwell 30 6-8 1-1 0-6 5 2 17
Maultsby 20 5-7 0-0 2-4 2 1 11
Miller 22 1-7 2-2 1-2 3 1 5
King 27 1-7 2-2 2-6 0 3 4
Price 24 3-8 0-0 0-1 1 1 7
Boone 16 0-4 0-0 1-2 1 0 0
Fennell 9 3-4 0-0 3-3 0 1 7
Harris 9 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Totals 200 23-58 5-5 11-37 13 17 60
Percentages: FG .397, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Caldwell 4-4, Fennell 1-1, Maultsby 1-3, Miller 1-3, Monroe 1-6, Price 1-6, Boone 0-1, King 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Monroe). Turnovers: 19 (Boone 5, Monroe 4, King 3, Maultsby 3, Price 2, Harris, Miller). Steals: 7 (Price 3, Boone, Butler, King, Monroe).
FG FT Reb
RICHMOND M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Burton 27 3-7 7-7 2-6 0 3 14
Cayo 28 4-8 0-1 1-4 2 0 8
Golden 28 8-10 2-5 1-5 1 0 19
Gilyard 40 5-13 2-2 0-6 6 2 14
Sherod 20 2-9 2-2 2-4 0 0 8
Wilson 18 0-4 0-0 1-2 2 2 0
Grace 15 1-4 0-0 1-3 1 3 2
Crabtree 14 1-1 0-0 1-1 2 0 2
Koureissi 7 0-0 3-4 0-0 0 0 3
Bailey 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-58 16-21 9-31 14 10 70
Percentages: FG .414, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Sherod 2-7, Gilyard 2-9, Golden 1-1, Burton 1-3, Bailey 0-2, Grace 0-2, Wilson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Grace 2, Cayo, Golden). Turnovers: 11 (Koureissi 4, Golden 3, Grace 2, Burton, Wilson). Steals: 13 (Gilyard 7, Bailey, Cayo, Crabtree, Grace, Sherod, Wilson).
NC Central 36 24 — 60
Richmond 31 39 — 70
A—6,173 (7,201).
