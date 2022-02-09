Spiders-Patriots rematch goes OT, with GMU's D'Shawn Schwartz the shot-making difference

FAIRFAX – If Richmond and George Mason get together again in the A-10 tournament, watch.

Based on the two meetings between the Spiders and Patriots in three days this week, it'll be highly competitive and include a spine-tingling denouement.

At EagleBank Arena Wednesday night, Mason guard D'Shawn Schwartz hit a tying 3-pointer with 42.5 seconds left in regulation and another key one in overtime as the Patriots won 87-84.

When these teams met Monday night at the Robins Center, Richmond won 62-59 on Jacob Gilyard’s 3-pointer with .9 left on the game clock. Gilyard hit seven 3s and scored 23.

In the rematch, as in Monday's game, Schwartz, a 6-7 transfer from Colorado, scored 24 and nobody really grabbed control until OT. Wednesday's momentum went back and forth with 3s falling for both teams. They combined for 26 of them (14 for GMU, 12 for UR).

"They definitely can knock down shots," said Richmond's Tyler Burton.

Richmond (16-9, 7-5 A-10) lost for the second time in its last eight games. GMU (12-10, 5-4 A-10) broke a four-game losing streak to UR, which was led by Grant Golden's 23.

In regulation, Gilyard's end-to-end drive and uncontested layup on a Mason defensive breakdown with 38.5 seconds left gave UR a 72-70 lead. GMU big man Josh Oduro (22 points, 14 rebounds) tied it at 72 on a power move with 23.8 seconds remaining. UR had the final possession of regulation, but Gilyard's pass to Burton along the baseline was incomplete and time expired.

The Spiders hit two 3s in the last 44 seconds of OT (Matt Grace, Andre Gustavson) to stay in it, but down by 3 in the final seconds, Burton's contested 3 missed. UR had one last chance with .7 left, but Gutavson's rushed 3 missed.

Each team had 10 3s with 15:39 left.

“Attack him!” GMU coach Kim English yelled each time one of Mason’s several big guards got the ball and was guarded by the 5-8 Gilyard or 6-0 Isaiah Wilson.

GMU junior guard Xavier Johnson, son of former UR guard Kelvin Johnson (scored 1,400 points 1982-85), hit a pair of 3s and scored 10 points in the opening nine minutes to get the Patriots rolling. He was averaging 7 points. Johnson finished with 17.

Mason had a stretch of six 3s during a four-minute stretch of the first half. Richmond countered with five 3s during a four-minute span to take a 39-34 lead at the break. Richmond shot 50% (15-30), and was 8-16 on 3s, in the first half.

The Patriots competed without one of the A-10’s top players, 6-foot-9 junior Oduro (17.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg), who missed his second consecutive game after entering concussion protocols.

The teams were meeting three days apart in back-to-back, home-and-home games because the Jan. 11 encounter scheduled for the Robins Center was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the GMU program.

Notes: The Spiders return to the Robins Center for a 6 p.m. date Saturday with La Salle (7-14, 2-9 A-10) in a game that will be televised by NBCSW+. The teams met in Philadelphia on Jan. 22, and Richmond won 64-56. UR forwards Nathan Cayo and Grant Golden combined to convert 16 of 26 attempts and totaled 36 points.

The Spiders made 12 steals, with five coming from Andre Gustavson. The Explorers are 1-7 away from their Gola Arena and this trip to Richmond stars a four-game road stretch.

Mason hosts VCU Saturday at 4 p.m.