Spiders picked second, Rams fourth in A-10 preseason men's basketball poll

The University of Richmond hopes that avoiding the favorite’s role in A-10 men’s basketball leads to a more fulfilling season.
The Spiders are projected to finish second in the A-10 preseason poll announced Wednesday, with defending champion St. Bonaventure designated as the unanimous favorite. VCU is forecast as the fourth-place finisher.
The Bonnies, who also captured the 2021 regular-season title and finished 16-5 (11-4 A-10), return five starters. George Mason, with first-year coach Kim English, was picked eighth in the preseason poll after going 13-9 (8-6 A-10) last season.
Richmond was voted atop the preseason poll last fall on the strength of five returning starters from a 24-7 team (14-4 A-10). The Spiders then went 14-9 (6-5 A-10). Three times UR suspended its basketball operation because of COVID issues, and Richmond lost 6-foot-4 starter Nick Sherod for the year in preseason because of a knee injury.
Four starters and Sherod return this season, Chris Mooney's 17th as Spiders coach. The only missing player from last season’s team is guard Blake Francis (16.1 ppg), now a member of the Toronto Raptors G League team. He led the Spiders in scoring, followed by 6-10 Grant Golden (12.7 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.5 apg), 5-9 Jacob Gilyard (12.3 ppg, 5 apg, 3.6 spg), 6-7 Nathan Cayo (12.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and 6-7 Tyler Burton (12 ppg, 7.6 rpg).
Golden and Sherod are sixth-year players who each redshirted because of medical issues, and Gilyard and Cayo are fifth-year players. All winter-sports athletes from last school year were given a bonus season of eligibility by the NCAA because of the pandemic.
"Everybody's excited to get going and play together one more year because this is the stuff that we're going to remember," said Golden. "So the fact that we get to do it for one more year and all play together, I think everybody is super-excited about it."
VCU returns five of its top six scorers from a group that made the A-10 title game last season, and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, finishing 20-7 (10-4 A-10). The one who isn’t back is a big one — A-10 player of the year Bones Hyland, who led the league with 19.5 points per game and went on to be drafted 26th overall by the Nuggets in July.
Versatile senior wing Vince Williams, the Rams’ leading returning scorer (10.6 ppg), is expected to assume an expanded offensive role. He led VCU last year with a 41.3% shooting percentage from 3-point distance. But the injury bug bit the Rams over the course of the offseason. Starting returning point guard Ace Baldwin ruptured his left Achilles tendon in May, and isn’t expected back until January. Then wing Jamir Watkins and guard Jarren McAllister suffered right ACL tears earlier this fall, which will keep them out for the year. The losses could mean the Rams take some time to get into gear out of the gate.
"We got to be us, right?" VCU coach Mike Rhoades said earlier this month. "Our style of play, and play with the edge, play really hard. But we got to make sure the No. 1 thing — our No. 1 goal on the year — is not to turn the ball over."
The league tournament will be held March 9-13 at Washington’s Capital One Arena.
Notes: Richmond's Gilyard and Golden were named first team preseason all-league with Burton named second team. VCU's Williams was named second team. GMU junior center Josh Oduro made third team. Gilyard also was recognized on the all-defensive team, along with 6-9 VCU junior Hason Ward.
The awards and poll were chosen by a panel of the league's head coaches and select media members.
A-10 preseason poll
1. St. Bonaventure (28 first-place votes)
2. Richmond
3. Saint Louis
4. VCU
5. Dayton
6. Davidson
7. Rhode Island
8. George Mason
9. UMass
10. Saint Joseph's
11. Duquesne
12. La Salle
13. George Washington
14. Fordham
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr