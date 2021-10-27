Spiders picked second, Rams fourth in A-10 preseason men's basketball poll

Golden and Sherod are sixth-year players who each redshirted because of medical issues, and Gilyard and Cayo are fifth-year players. All winter-sports athletes from last school year were given a bonus season of eligibility by the NCAA because of the pandemic.

"Everybody's excited to get going and play together one more year because this is the stuff that we're going to remember," said Golden. "So the fact that we get to do it for one more year and all play together, I think everybody is super-excited about it."

VCU returns five of its top six scorers from a group that made the A-10 title game last season, and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, finishing 20-7 (10-4 A-10). The one who isn’t back is a big one — A-10 player of the year Bones Hyland, who led the league with 19.5 points per game and went on to be drafted 26th overall by the Nuggets in July.