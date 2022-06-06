Spiders' Pitt Field has gained a distinguishable fresh face

The first half of a facility-enhancing double-play at the University of Richmond’s Pitt Field gained a distinguishable face after about five months of prep work and construction.

Terraced seating being built along with a plaza beyond the right-field fence has begun to assume form. When that part of the project is completed, a 3,667-square foot indoor batting and practice facility will be constructed down the left-field line. It will include two batting cages, pitching mounds, and room for infield drills.

That structure will be available for use year-round.

In terms of facilities, those improvements will move Spiders baseball closer to competitors in the state and in the A-10.

Pitt Field's bleachers on both sides of home plate seat 600, but fans often have elected to watch from the Robins Center parking lot beyond the outfield fence. UR plans to construct an entrance to the facility near right field, with the new seating adjacent to that location.

An artificial surface, drainage system and padded walls were installed at Pitt Field during 2014 and the first few months of 2015. A new scoreboard and sound system were added in 2008.

The Spiders have played home games at Pitt Field since March of 1975. The facility was named in honor of Malcolm U. Pitt, who coached the Spiders baseball team for 37 years and guided the basketball team for 19 seasons. Pitt also was the UR director of athletics for 25 years.