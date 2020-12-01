Spiders play on courts that appear flat, until Nathan Cayo's downhill blitzes

Basketball courts on which the University of Richmond competes appear flat until Spider Nathan Cayo gains possession at the high post. Then the floors seem to tilt downhill for some bullyball.
Strength leads to confidence, former UR coach Dick Tarrant often said, and the 6-foot-7, 225-pound Cayo has become a strong, confident player who helped power the Spiders to a 24-7 record last year. Now they’re 2-0 and ranked No. 19, coming off Sunday’s 76-64 win at Kentucky, with Cayo starring.
Against the Wildcats, who were ranked No. 10, Cayo scored 18 on eight-of-13 shooting. Two days earlier in an 82-64 victory over Morehead State at UK, he converted all 10 attempts from the field and scored 23.
This was, by far, the most impressive two-game stretch in Cayo's four-year career, which included inconsistency and some reluctance to initiate offense.
“He’s improved dramatically since his freshman year. He’s really improved over this past offseason, a lot of that I think being his confidence,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “He is a really good player, a really difficult guy for other teams to defend.”
Cayo was named MVP of the Bluegrass Showcase in Lexington, Ky., and shared the A-10’s player-of-the-week honor with Saint Louis wing Javonte Perkins.
“He was pretty much unguardable,” Mooney said of Cayo at Rupp Arena. “That’s really saying something.”
Wednesday night’s Richmond date at the College of Charleston (1-1) is next, and the Cougars’ defensive preparation is complex. There’s 6-0 senior Blake Francis, the creative lefty who can hit 3s and beat his man off the dribble, and 5-9 senior Jacob Gilyard, a deft distributor so difficult to keep out of the lane. Grant Golden, 6-10, passes as if he’s a guard and scores inside. Tyler Burton, 6-7 and in his second year, can add a bit of everything. Mooney believes he is UR's future star.
A much more prominent place than expected on scouting reports is devoted to Cayo, who found his niche. With defenses spread to follow other Spiders, Cayo parks at the high post with one man between him and the rim. When Cayo gets the ball and faces up, the floor seems to provide runway propulsion for blitzes.
He was a 5-11 guard as a high-school freshman in Montreal, and Cayo kept his ball-handling through a growth spurt. Sometimes, Cayo uses a spin move to set up a jump-hook or another short shot. Most often, he attacks the basket while seeking, and defeating, contact.
Defenders are commonly taller. But Cayo's attempts are rarely rejected.
“I’m confident in my ability, so I try to jump as hard and as high as I can,” he said after Sunday's win at Kentucky.
This storming of the hoop took a season or two to develop. Cayo shot 43.9% as a freshman while averaging 13 minutes and 2.3 points. He steadily progressed, cleaning up his disjointed stroke to go from a very poor free-throw shooter to a good one, improving the footwork that transports him to point-blank range and, finally, acquiring strength and confidence to make and finish moves.
Cayo encountered a few five-star recruits while playing against Kentucky, and maybe delivered a lesson to those young Wildcats with NBA potential: This is what four years of training can do.
“I’m proud of him and he’s earned every bit of it because he’s worked very hard,” said Mooney.
NOTES: Wednesday's 7 p.m. game at Charleston's TD Arena will be streamed by FloSports, a subscription service in partnership with the CAA. In that league, the Cougars were picked to finish sixth among 10. UR beat Charleston 78-71 at the Robins Center last December.
TD Arena's capacity is 5,100. Only 1,530 fans (30%) will be allowed because of restrictions associated with the pandemic. ... Charleston has won at least 11 CAA games for four straight seasons under coach Earl Grant, and the Cougars have been a top-four seed in CAA tournaments each of those seasons.
