Spiders play on courts that appear flat, until Nathan Cayo's downhill blitzes

Wednesday night’s Richmond date at the College of Charleston (1-1) is next, and the Cougars’ defensive preparation is complex. There’s 6-0 senior Blake Francis, the creative lefty who can hit 3s and beat his man off the dribble, and 5-9 senior Jacob Gilyard, a deft distributor so difficult to keep out of the lane. Grant Golden, 6-10, passes as if he’s a guard and scores inside. Tyler Burton, 6-7 and in his second year, can add a bit of everything. Mooney believes he is UR's future star.

A much more prominent place than expected on scouting reports is devoted to Cayo, who found his niche. With defenses spread to follow other Spiders, Cayo parks at the high post with one man between him and the rim. When Cayo gets the ball and faces up, the floor seems to provide runway propulsion for blitzes.

He was a 5-11 guard as a high-school freshman in Montreal, and Cayo kept his ball-handling through a growth spurt. Sometimes, Cayo uses a spin move to set up a jump-hook or another short shot. Most often, he attacks the basket while seeking, and defeating, contact.

Defenders are commonly taller. But Cayo's attempts are rarely rejected.

“I’m confident in my ability, so I try to jump as hard and as high as I can,” he said after Sunday's win at Kentucky.