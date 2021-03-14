Spiders play on in 16-team NIT, against Toledo in first round, with all games in Texas

The University of Richmond’s season will continue in the NIT. The Spiders will face Toledo on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) in Denton, Texas, in the 16-team field.

The Spiders (13-8) fell to Duquesne 67-62 on March 4 in the second round of the A-10 tournament. The Rockets (21-8) lost Friday to Ohio in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament.

The NIT usually includes 32 teams. The 2021 tournament field was reduced and will be played only in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in response to the pandemic, with all teams at-large selections. Also in the field are A-10 members Davidson, Dayton and Saint Louis.

The Spiders had notable regular-season wins over Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Loyola-Chicago. One of Richmond’s victories came over Division III St. Mary’s (Md.). This is Richmond’s 10th NIT. The Spiders reached the quarterfinals in 2002, 2015 and 2017.

Teams opting out of NIT consideration were Duke, Louisville, St. John’s, Xavier and Seton Hall.

Games will be played at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, and at UNT Coliseum on the campus of North Texas in Denton, Texas. First-round games will be played Wednesday through Saturday. All NIT games will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.