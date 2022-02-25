Spiders power up after getting bullied in first half, break back to beat Billikens

For a half, it looked like Richmond was going to lose this one in the weight room. The Spiders somehow got stronger at the break.

They were bullied early and trailed Saint Louis by 12 in the final minute of the first half, and then battled back to win 68-66 at the Robins Center Friday night. UR (19-10, 10-6 A-10) gave up 43 points in the first half and 23 in the second.

"We haven't been a first-half team all year. We've got to figure it out," said UR guard Jacob Gilyard. "We were just too soft in the first half."

UR's Grant Golden missed a pair of free throws with 12.8 seconds left and the Spiders ahead 68-66. SLU's Fred Thatch missed a 10-footer at :03. Richmond was led by Tyler Burton's 23 points. Gilyard had 15, with four steals, in 40 minutes.

Spiders coach Chris Mooney called it "a really gritty win," and said in the first half "we just weren't tough enough."

Saint Louis (19-10, 10-6 A-10), the A-10’s top scoring team (78.1 ppg) led 43-33 at halftime, at which point it was shooting 65.5%. Richmond got more aggressive on defense, and after Nick Sherod hit a pair of 3s, SLU's lead was 47-46 with 13:59 left.

"Shots started to fall for a little stretch and I think once that happened, the back door started to open up," said Gilyard.

UR kept the defensive clamp on - making SLU shoot jumpers instead of layups, for the most part - and led 59-51 with 7:21 left.

"It all started on the defense," said Gilyard. "Our offense was a little stagnant in the first half, probably just because we couldn't get stops."

The Spiders shot 50% in the first half and still trailed by 10. That’s how efficient the Billikens were on offense. They powered through Richmond for 16 field goals in the paint. Overall, SLU made 19 of 29. UR called timeout to regroup defensively after the Billikens took a 35-24 lead, and that slowed the SLU run for a couple of minutes.

The Billikens had won six of the last seven against Richmond, including a 76-69 victory at SLU on Jan. 2.

“They do what they do. They crash the glass. They play tough,” Gilyard said Thursday. “We’ve got to come out and make shots. We’re pretty familiar with their style of basketball. I think they’re pretty familiar with us."

SLU’s top scorer is 6-5 redshirt freshman Gibson Jimerson (16.2 ppg), a Richmonder who attended Benedictine and St. Christopher’s. He hurt UR with 8 points in the first half, but didn't score thereafter. The team’s catalyst is 6-0 sophomore Yuri Collins, who leads the nation in assists (8.1 apg) and got SLU in its offensive flow with his poise and passing, through Gilyard’s concentrated attention.

Collins (11.4 ppg) scored 2 on one-of-eight shoting.

Richmond honored seniors Gilyard, Golden, Nathan Cayo, Sherod, Sullivan Kulju and Jordan Gaitley before the game, and Gilyard said he viewed the evening as “somewhat of an emotional night ... It’s a little sentimental, but you’ve got to understand you still have a job to do.”

Seniors with remaining eligibility – 6-9 Matt Grace, 6-5 Andre Gustavson and 6-9 Sal Koureissi – were also honored. Each could return because of the “bonus year” allowed by the NCAA because of the pandemic. “I’m not going to speak to them about it until the season’s over,” said Mooney.

Notes: UR AD/VP John Hardt, asked to comment on Mooney (two years left on deal), responded, “Our focus is on supporting (him) and our men’s basketball student-athletes as they close out the regular season versus three tough A-10 opponents and prepare for the A-10 tournament in Washington.”

The Spiders host Dayton (20-8, 12-3 A-10) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network). The Flyers play Saturday afternoon at La Salle.