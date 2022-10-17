Spiders' punter from Down Under learned to 'ride that wave and get through'

Australian Aaron Trusler arrived at the University of Richmond in June 2021, setting foot on campus for the first time and soon after participating in football, the sport for which he received a scholarship. Trusler had never played the game.

“I think I was a little bit jittery, a bit all over the place,” said Trusler, a punter.

He is in his second season as a Spider, more relaxed and updated, on and off the field.

“He’s made a tremendous jump this year,” said UR coach Russ Huesman.

Huesman referred to Trusler’s punting. There is much more to his acclimation story, Trusler explained.

“I say this to a lot of people, the punting is actually the easiest part,” Trusler said in his strong Australian accent. “It’s actually understanding there is a big cultural difference, being away from family, the schedule. This is a hard, hard life. Practice early in the morning, a lot of homework, so just finding that balance.

“Now I’ve definitely got that balance between working really hard and hanging out with friends if I need to.”

A year-and-a-half is sufficient time to establish a social circle, and “That means when I’m coming back to football, I’m a little more clear mentally,” Trusler said. “Last year, juggling all that was a little bit clouded sometimes.”

On a June Sunday during 2021 in Australia, Trusler boarded a plane in Melbourne and traveled to Sydney. That flight takes about 90 minutes. Then it was on to Los Angeles and Chicago before Trusler landed in Richmond, roughly 30 hours after leaving Melbourne, his home.

Trusler is part of a wave in recent years of Australians with backgrounds in Australian Rules Football who transition to NCAA schools as punters. In Australian Rules Football, an egg-shaped ball is kicked by players on the run. That matches the skill desired by college football coaches, such as Huesman, who are proponents of rugby-style punting, which can dramatically change field position and bring other benefits.

Prokick Australia educates Australian Rules Football players interested in attending NCAA schools and punting, such as Trusler, to American football and guides them through the recruiting process. Before coming to UR, Trusler once before visited the U.S., having vacationed with his family on the West Coast about eight years ago.

Trusler’s first year as a Spider by his own admission was unremarkable. He dealt with issues in each calf.

“I was just sort of managing that. I wasn’t kicking a lot. I wasn’t in the weight room as much as I would like,” said Trusler, who had surgery on each calf following last season. “This year, it’s been a lot nicer just being able to kick freely, do extra stuff in the weight room, and have that peace of mind knowing that my legs are definitely stronger.”

He has a more detailed knowledge of football and specifically the punt game. Trusler said through about the first four games of last season, he just tried to kick the ball as quickly as he could. That didn’t allow for the cohesion between punter and coverage men that Richmond’s coaches had in mind when they brought Trusler to UR.

He learned that sometimes opponents want to block the punt, and that is when he needs to hurry. But most times, he has a second or two to generate the rhythm that allows him to punt the way he wants, in the direction he desires.

“If you had me kicking against every CAA punter, I probably would come almost last in a big ball competition,” said Trusler, speaking of punt length. “I think my game is being able to pick a spot and say, ‘This is where I’m going to kick, gunners go down,’ but have it with the right hang so we get our guys down there ready to tackle or cause a fair catch.

“It’s just matching up distance with hang. There’s no point kicking the ball 55 yards if you kick it in the air three seconds. That gives the best athlete on the other team 20 yards of space. So you’ve got to match it up and allow your team to get down there, and also maximize your distance.”

The goal, said Trusler, is a net of at least 40 yards per punt. According to Huesman, Trusler is “doing exactly what we’re asking him to do on every kick, what we’re looking to do with our punt team. If he wanted to be selfish, he could kick one and line-drive it and try to get himself a 65-yarder.

“But that’s not what we’re doing.”

Off the field, Trusler maintains contact with Harry O’Kelly, an Australian and former punter at James Madison. Trusler said their communication allowed him to get through his challenging first year in the U.S., and in football.

“He’s always been like, ‘Just calm down. It’ll get good. You’ll get used to it,’” Trusler said of O’Kelly. “And he’s been right every time. Now, you get to a point where you sort of understand that those situations may come about, like you may be overwhelmed with work or football, your body’s sore. Just being able to ride that wave and get through.”

He added that a conversation with O’Kelly “is like a nice little circuit breaker for when you’re feeling sort of homesick or struggling a little bit.”