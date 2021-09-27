Spiders QB Joe Mancuso expected to be out two to four weeks with broken right index finger

University of Richmond coach Russ Huesman said Monday that quarterback Joe Mancuso is expected to be out two to four weeks with a broken right index finger.

Mancuso, a sixth-year senior who has started 21 games for the Spiders, suffered the injury while being tackled following a 29-yard run Saturday at Virginia Tech, where UR lost 21-10.

Huesman said Mancuso still isn’t sure how the injury occurred. He was hurt on the Spiders’ second offensive play.

The No. 22 Spiders (2-2, 0-1 CAA) meet Elon (1-3, 0-1 CAA) Saturday at Robins Stadium and starting in Mancuso’s place will be Beau English, a law-school student who transferred from Air Force. He made three previous starts at UR.

"Obviously, [English] doesn't have the arm strength that Joe has. Joe can really spin it. Joe's probably got one of the strongest arms in the league," Huesman said. "But Beau is accurate ... We're going to game plan and run our offense that we run."

The Spiders have a bye week following Elon’s visit, and then resume CAA competition against No. 3 James Madison at Robins Stadium on Oct. 16.