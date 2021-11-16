Spiders raise guard early, set tone with defense in wire-to-wire win over Georgia State

University of Richmond guard Isaiah Wilson denied a pass and forced a difficult shot on Georgia State’s opening possession. The die was cast in the Spiders’ 94-78 victory at the Robins Center Tuesday night.
The final score should not mislead. This was a blowout keyed by early-game defense.
Richmond was all about intensified defensive effort after Friday night’s loss to Utah State, which shot 64% in a 48-point second half. USU won 85-74 in Annapolis, Md.
“They’re a tough team to guard, but regardless, we can’t give up 80-plus points to anybody and we certainly can’t let an individual score 30,” UR forward Grant Golden said of the Aggies, led by the 30 of forward Justin Bean. “That’s just unacceptable, on all accounts.”
Richmond took it out on Georgia State, the favorite in the Sun Belt Conference. The Spiders (2-1) led 13-2 by holding the Panthers (2-1) to one-of-eight shooting with three turnovers after six minutes.
That early cushion allowed UR coach Chris Mooney to use reserves more liberally. Ten played and eight scored before intermission, when Richmond was ahead 49-36 (62.1% shooting).
“As a team, I think the biggest thing for us is just being better defensively. I think that helps out everybody on offense, when we’re better defensively as a group,” Golden said.
Forward Tyler Burton scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half, when the Spiders had 13 assists on 18 field goals. Richmond led 82-53 with 10 minutes left. Richmond hit 16 3s, two off the school record, and shot 61.1%.
Matt Grace, a 6-9 senior, came off the bench to score 14, with four 3s.
UR started Wilson, a sophomore, rather than sixth-year senior Nick Sherod, who’s coming back from a second knee injury and had begun this season slowly.
Wilson, a tenacious defender, made sense from a defensive standpoint, with the Panthers’ starting three guards, two of them averaging 20 or more points.
Mooney praised Wilson for his aggressive backcourt defense that started the night.
“The last couple of days a practice, we had a big emphasis on trying to put stops together, get consecutive stops, and finishing possessions with rebounds,” said Sherod (16 points).
“I feel like [Georgia State] is a good team. I told the guys before the season, especially the younger guys, it’s easy to get up for the first game of the season or Maryland, or N.C. State. But teams like Georgia State that are picked to win their conference and are talented, these are going to be the tough ones, the games you’ve got to really bring it in.”
Sherod made an instant impact upon arrival off the bench, hitting two 3s and converting a 3-point play off a feed by Golden, helping the Spiders to a 19-7 lead after 12 minutes. UR hit eight 3-pointers in the first half (15 attempts).
In its Friday win over Richmond, Utah State had 65 points with 5 minutes left and scored 20 thereafter.
“To get to 85, maybe they were too comfortable during the course of the game,” Mooney said of the Aggies. He enunciated the “need to tighten things up a little bit on that end.”
That’s what occurred Tuesday, though the Panthers featured two of the Sun Belt’s top players in senior guards Corey Allen (22.5 ppg) and Justin Roberts (20.5 ppg).
Next: The Spiders travel to Des Moines, Iowa, for a Saturday 1 p.m. game at Drake (2-0), which was picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference in the league’s preseason poll. The Bulldogs, coming off an NCAA tournament season, have beaten Coe and South Dakota.
FG FT Reb
GSU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Hudson 19 1-3 1-2 1-5 0 2 3
Thomas 17 0-2 0-0 3-6 0 4 0
Allen 20 3-11 0-0 1-3 0 2 7
Roberts 28 6-11 3-4 0-2 2 0 16
Williams 25 7-13 0-3 0-3 1 1 17
Johnson 25 5-11 0-0 0-2 5 3 13
Rawls 17 0-3 2-2 0-1 3 1 2
Phillips 15 2-3 0-0 1-3 0 0 4
Cylce 12 1-2 1-3 1-3 0 2 4
Scott 12 2-4 3-5 4-5 0 4 7
Brooks 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ma 4 2-2 0-1 0-1 0 0 5
Totals 200 29-65 10-20 11-34 11 19 78
Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Williams 3-3, Johnson 3-7, Cylce 1-1, Ma 1-1, Allen 1-4, Roberts 1-4, Phillips 0-1, Rawls 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hudson, Phillips). Turnovers: 13 (Allen 3, Thomas 3, Williams 3, Hudson, Phillips, Rawls, Roberts). Steals: 9 (Johnson 2, Williams 2, Allen, Cylce, Rawls, Roberts, Thomas).
FG FT Reb
RICHMOND M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Burton 31 6-10 4-5 0-8 1 1 20
Cayo 20 1-2 0-0 1-8 6 3 2
Golden 20 6-8 1-3 0-5 4 1 15
Gilyard 29 0-4 2-2 0-0 6 1 2
Wilson 24 4-5 1-2 0-0 1 4 10
Sherod 16 5-10 2-3 0-3 1 1 16
Bailey 15 3-3 0-1 0-0 0 1 6
Grace 13 5-6 0-0 0-2 2 0 14
Crabtree 11 2-3 0-0 0-2 1 1 5
Koureissi 11 1-3 2-3 1-4 1 4 4
Randolph 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Gaitley 2 0-0 0-1 0-1 0 1 0
Kulju 2 0-0 0-1 1-1 1 1 0
Totals 200 33-54 12-21 3-34 24 20 94
Percentages: FG .611, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 16-29, .552 (Burton 4-5, Grace 4-5, Sherod 4-7, Golden 2-3, Crabtree 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Koureissi 0-1, Gilyard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Crabtree, Grace). Turnovers: 12 (Cayo 4, Burton 2, Golden 2, Wilson 2, Gilyard, Koureissi). Steals: 10 (Burton 3, Gilyard 3, Wilson 3, Sherod).
Georgia St. 36 42 — 78
Richmond 49 45 — 94
A—5,521 (7,201).
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor