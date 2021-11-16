Spiders raise guard early, set tone with defense in wire-to-wire win over Georgia State

Forward Tyler Burton scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half, when the Spiders had 13 assists on 18 field goals. Richmond led 82-53 with 10 minutes left. Richmond hit 16 3s, two off the school record, and shot 61.1%.

Matt Grace, a 6-9 senior, came off the bench to score 14, with four 3s.

UR started Wilson, a sophomore, rather than sixth-year senior Nick Sherod, who’s coming back from a second knee injury and had begun this season slowly.

Wilson, a tenacious defender, made sense from a defensive standpoint, with the Panthers’ starting three guards, two of them averaging 20 or more points.

Mooney praised Wilson for his aggressive backcourt defense that started the night.

“The last couple of days a practice, we had a big emphasis on trying to put stops together, get consecutive stops, and finishing possessions with rebounds,” said Sherod (16 points).

“I feel like [Georgia State] is a good team. I told the guys before the season, especially the younger guys, it’s easy to get up for the first game of the season or Maryland, or N.C. State. But teams like Georgia State that are picked to win their conference and are talented, these are going to be the tough ones, the games you’ve got to really bring it in.”