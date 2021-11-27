Spiders' rally forces OT, but Mississippi State calls on interior powers for 82-71 victory

MSU coach Ben Howland, whose team lost 72-58 to Louisville Thursday in the second semifinal, called Burton “a monster. He’s such a good player.”

Howland noted the challenge of having only one day to prepare for Richmond. “Such a well-coached team and hard to play against,” he said of the Spiders.

The Bulldogs’ two interior starters of Smith and 6-9 Garrison Brooks (11 points), a North Carolina transfer, combined to convert 15 of 18 shots from the field. Mississippi State made more free throws (19-23) that Richmond attempted (11-15).

“They’re certainly big. We double-teamed the post a couple of times, and one time Tolu Smith still made a shot, kind of splitting the [defenders],” said Mooney. “Obviously their size is a big part of their identity and what their strength is. The rebounding is one thing, but I thought midway through the first half through most of the second half, I thought they were quicker to a couple of the loose balls that I wish we would have gotten.”

The Spiders were at their best during the late-in-regulation comeback, with offensive precision that resulted in MSU fouls or UR baskets.