Spiders' rally forces OT, but Mississippi State calls on interior powers for 82-71 victory

Mississippi State’s size beat the University of Richmond’s quickness Saturday in the consolation game of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas tournament.
The Spiders came back from 10 points down with five minutes left in regulation and fell 82-71 in overtime, leaving the four-team tournament with two defeats. Richmond (3-4) caused 19 turnovers, with UR’s Jacob Gilyard making 6 steals to draw within one of the NCAA Division I career record of 385, but did not hold up against the Bulldogs inside, or on the glass.
Mississippi State outrebounded UR 44-20, with 13 offensive rebounds. MSU’s 6-foot-11 Tolu Smith scored 22 on 10-of-11 shooting, and added 11 rebounds. MSU scored 42 in the paint.
“It’s an SEC school. They’re athletic. They’re big, high-major guys,” said UR junior forward Tyler Burton, who scored 23 on 9-of-16 shooting. “It’s what you expect.”
The Bulldogs (5-1) led 64-54 with five minutes left. Richmond came back behind pressure defense and the scoring of 6-5 sophomore Dji Bailey (career-high 10) and Burton.
“I was really proud of how we got the game to overtime … Proud of our effort, disappointed in the loss,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team lost 86-80 to Maryland in a Thursday night semifinal. “I think there’s a great deal of value in playing these two games in the Bahamas.”
MSU coach Ben Howland, whose team lost 72-58 to Louisville Thursday in the second semifinal, called Burton “a monster. He’s such a good player.”
Howland noted the challenge of having only one day to prepare for Richmond. “Such a well-coached team and hard to play against,” he said of the Spiders.
The Bulldogs’ two interior starters of Smith and 6-9 Garrison Brooks (11 points), a North Carolina transfer, combined to convert 15 of 18 shots from the field. Mississippi State made more free throws (19-23) that Richmond attempted (11-15).
“They’re certainly big. We double-teamed the post a couple of times, and one time Tolu Smith still made a shot, kind of splitting the [defenders],” said Mooney. “Obviously their size is a big part of their identity and what their strength is. The rebounding is one thing, but I thought midway through the first half through most of the second half, I thought they were quicker to a couple of the loose balls that I wish we would have gotten.”
The Spiders were at their best during the late-in-regulation comeback, with offensive precision that resulted in MSU fouls or UR baskets.
“They got a lot of back-cuts. Richmond’s big on that Princeton action, so we got sliced up really at the end of [regulation],” said Smith. “We had to re-establish what we do, which is defense.”
The Bulldogs scored the first five points of overtime and stretched the lead as the extra period progressed.
“We have veteran guys so I think that the leaders, myself included, know what we need to bring to the table, and just keep pushing and pushing and pushing forward,” said Burton.
Mississippi State was picked eighth in the 14-team SEC preseason media poll. The Spiders and Bulldogs met in the quarterfinals of the 2021 NIT, with Mississippi State winning 68-67 on a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in Denton, Texas.
Next: The Spiders play at Wofford, located in Spartanburg, S.C., Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Terriers, picked to finish fifth among 10 Southern Conference teams in the coaches preseason poll, are 4-2 going into Sunday’s game at Georgia.
Wofford lost at UR 77-72 on Dec. 7 last season in a game that was arranged two days before it was played because of COVID-related cancellations both teams encountered.