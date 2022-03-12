Spiders rally from 15 down in second half to knock off Dayton in A-10 semifinals

WASHINGTON – Down 15 in the second half to Dayton in the A-10 tournament semifinals Saturday, the University of Richmond pounced with pressure defense.

The young Flyers didn't handle it well.

UR used that defense to take a 68-64 victory at Capital One Arena that sends the Spiders into their first A-10 final since they won the 2011 championship.

Dayton starting point guard Malachi Smith didn't play in the second half because of ankle issue, and the Spiders, trailing 42-27 with 16:43 left, took advantage. They'll meet No. 1 Davidson in Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game. The Wildcats topped No. 5 Saint Louis 84-69 in Saturday’s first semifinal.

Richmond played its third game in three days and started slowly. The pressure defense sparked them.

The Spiders were zip-for-eight on 3-pointers in the first half, when the Flyers pushed out their defense to stop UR from winning with 3s, as was the case for Richmond in Friday’s 75-64 quarterfinal victory over VCU.

The Spiders tried to adjust to Dayton’s extended defensive attention by working back-passes behind it. UR did not hit its first 3 until seven minutes into the second half.

Dayton starts all freshmen and second-year players, and the Flyers were 21-6 following early-season home losses to UMass-Lowell, Lipscomb and Austin Peay. In the Spiders’ rotation are two sixth-year players and two fifth-year players, which contributes to the Spiders’ tournament run, in the estimation of VCU coach Mike Rhoades.

“People play with urgency this time of year, for sure, and older guys play with urgency maybe even more,” said Rhoades.

Lost nine straight to Dayton, including the memorable March 1 encounter at the Robins Center. With 2.4 seconds left, the Flyers inbounded under their hoop. R.J. Blakney caught Malachi Smith’s lob pass one-handed and dunked it for a 55-53 win.

Heading into this semifinal, Dayton remained on the board for a potential at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Richmond needed two more wins and the A-10 title to reach that goal.