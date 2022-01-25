Spiders rally from 15 down in second half to win 70-63 at Rhode Island

Denied at the rim, disrupted elsewhere, the University of Richmond failed to generate offensive flow against Rhode Island through the first half of Tuesday night’s game at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.
That changed when UR fell behind by 15 early in the second half and applied effective full-court pressure. Rhode Island was shaken out of its offensive rhythm, and stopped attacking inside.
The Spiders gradually caught up, and took the lead with three minutes left - their first since 12:47 remained in the first half - on the way to a 70-63 victory.
Jacob Gilyard scored all 15 of his points in the second half (9-9 at free-throw line) and led the Spiders' defensive press. Forward Tyler Burton added 14 and forward Grant Golden scored 15.
The Spiders (13-7, 4-3 A-10) won their third straight game – all on the road – and prevailed despite the Rams (12-6, 3-3 A-10) hitting UR with a 30-9 run early in the first half.
Not participating for Rhode Island against Richmond due to a shoulder injury: starting guard Jeremy Sheppard (10.9 ppg, 3.1 apg), a 6-foot-1 senior who graduated from John Marshall High.
During UR’s 64-56 win at La Salle last Saturday, 6-7 Spider Nathan Cayo made 9 of 11 inside shots. He was shooting 76.5% and averaging 13.3 points in his past four games heading into Tuesday night. Cayo and 6-10 teammate Golden went up against a Rhode Island team that ranks No. 5 nationally in blocks (6.4 bpg) behind 6-10, 245-pound Makhel Mitchell (3 bpg).
Mitchell’s twin brother, 6-9, 230-pound Makhi Mitchell, gave the Rams a double-dose of interior defense that was on display early. Each of the Mitchells got a block in the opening few minutes, and that seemed to have an effect on the Spiders.
Richmond led 7-0 as the Rams started with cold shooting, but Rhode Island began hitting 3s to complement inside scoring. The Rams went ahead 33-18 and Richmond was limited when Golden and 6-5 starter Andre Gustavson each picked up two first-half fouls that sent them to the bench.
UR’s plan was to get URI’s taller players to chase, but the Rams stayed solid on defense, holding the Spiders to 36% shooting on the way to a 39-26 halftime lead.
Rhode Island, coached by former William & Mary guard David Cox (Class of 1995), was 8-0 at home before falling 63-61 to George Washington last Saturday. The Rams blew a 15-point lead in that one.
Notes: Richmond played for the fourth consecutive game without 6-5 sophomore guard Dji Bailey (ankle) … The Spiders on Saturday play their first home game since Jan. 14 when VCU visits the Robins Center at 4 p.m. The game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.