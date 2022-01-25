Spiders rally from 15 down in second half to win 70-63 at Rhode Island

Denied at the rim, disrupted elsewhere, the University of Richmond failed to generate offensive flow against Rhode Island through the first half of Tuesday night’s game at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.

That changed when UR fell behind by 15 early in the second half and applied effective full-court pressure. Rhode Island was shaken out of its offensive rhythm, and stopped attacking inside.

The Spiders gradually caught up, and took the lead with three minutes left - their first since 12:47 remained in the first half - on the way to a 70-63 victory.

Jacob Gilyard scored all 15 of his points in the second half (9-9 at free-throw line) and led the Spiders' defensive press. Forward Tyler Burton added 14 and forward Grant Golden scored 15.

The Spiders (13-7, 4-3 A-10) won their third straight game – all on the road – and prevailed despite the Rams (12-6, 3-3 A-10) hitting UR with a 30-9 run early in the first half.

Not participating for Rhode Island against Richmond due to a shoulder injury: starting guard Jeremy Sheppard (10.9 ppg, 3.1 apg), a 6-foot-1 senior who graduated from John Marshall High.