Spiders reach A-10 tournament, face defending champ VCU Tuesday at Davidson

Pressure associated with the double-elimination A-10 baseball tournament should not faze the University of Richmond, which needed wins in its final regular-season series to qualify for the seven-team field.

The Spiders beat visiting Rhode Island two of three in the league set that ended Saturday afternoon, moving UR (26-24, 11-13) into the A-10 tournament as the No. 7 seed. Richmond will face No. 2 VCU (36-18, 19-5), the defending champion, Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Davidson.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence,” said Richmond coach Tracy Woodson, whose team bounced back from a series-opening loss to Rhode Island to win the last two games.

VCU enters the A-10 tournament on a major roll, having won 16 of its last 18 conference games, and 12 straight in league competition. After losing two of three at Davidson April 8-10, the Rams won two of three in back-to-back A-10 series, and then swept their last four league opponents.

That regular-season run concluded with Saturday’s 12-5 victory over Fordham at The Diamond, where first baseman Tyler Locklear (.380 batting average) hit his 16th homer, a three-run shot to left. The redshirt sophomore finished with five RBI to raise his A-10-leading total to 69. Locklear’s 33 career homers are the second most in VCU history.

Overall, the Rams have won 11 consecutive games, and during that stretch have allowed more than three runs only once, Saturday vs. Fordham.

VCU visited UR April 15-17 and won two of three against the Spiders. The Rams fell 7-0 in the opener, and then prevailed 13-11 and 13-2.

The Spiders do not feature a deep pitching staff at this point due to injuries, “but if we can stay in the winners’ bracket, you never know. If we can pitch well in those first two games, we could surprise somebody,” Woodson said after Saturday’s 14-2 victory over URI.

Woodson recognized qualification for the A-10 tournament as a significant development for his program now and moving forward because the Spiders are expected to lose only one position player – third baseman and top hitter Dominic Toso – off this team.

“It’s a big deal for these guys to now experience and understand we played elimination games (against URI) and we won the last two days, and this is how we can do it,” said Woodson.

Tuesday night’s VCU-UR matchup brings together one of the league’s best pitching teams, the Rams (fewest walks issued by a substantial margin), and one of the league’s top hitting outfits, the Spiders (.306 team average).

The A-10 tournament runs through Saturday at Davidson’s Wilson Field. Davidson (42-11, 20-4) is the tournament’s top seed and earned a first-round bye. The league has 12 teams, but five do not qualify for the tournament. George Mason (22-31, 13-11) heads in as the No. 5 seed.

After winning last year’s A-10 title, VCU automatically advanced to the NCAA tournament and was eliminated at the Mississippi State regional site, winning once and losing twice. Richmond last went to the NCAA tournament in 2003.