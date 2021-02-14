Spiders' reactivation following 19-day pause tips off with romp over D-III St. Mary's

The University of Richmond's Jacob Gilyard was inbounding the ball under UR's hoop about a minute into the second half. Nobody covered teammate Nathan Cayo, alone in the lane, hands raised to catch and dunk.
Gilyard, one of the most adept passers in Spiders' history, instead threw the ball outside. The message: UR needed to run some offense and work on its timing. Snagging an easy two against a confused Division III defense achieved nothing.
Gilyard's decision would make no sense in a normal game, but was savvy in this one, won 90-49 by UR over over St. Mary's (Md.) Sunday night at the Robins Center.
Georgetown left a three-week COVID pause earlier this season and coach Patrick Ewing said that in the Hoyas’ reactivation game, it appeared to him they were “moving in quicksand.”
UR experienced something comparable in December, when the Spiders broke for a week, and again in January, when they missed two weeks. Richmond was neither spunky nor sharp in those first games back.
"I think tonight helps," UR coach Chris Mooney said after Sunday's win. "Playing a game was important to us, and our options were limited."
The Spiders competed for the first time in 19 days, and the recent arrangement of this visit by St. Mary’s (Md.) had everything to do with Richmond navigating that “moving in quicksand” phase without penalty. Remember, VCU (15-4, 8-2 A-10) is on deck, Wednesday night at the Siegel Center (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
"It's kind of hard to jump straight from quarantine isolation to playing," said UR guard Andre Gustavson. "But I think come Wednesday, we'll be like 100% ready to play and give our best."
During this extended pause, Gustavson said he watched basketball on TV and dribbled a tennis ball in his room. "That's how I kept myself occupied," he said.
UR, as expected, overwhelmed St. Mary’s, improving to 11-4 (4-2 A-10). Open shots were easy to get for Richmond, which had significant advantages in height, quickness, and depth. The 5-foot-9 Gilyard made an acrobatic layup to end the first half, and Seahawks coach Chris Harney offered a low-five as Gilyard jogged by the St. Mary's bench area.
Among the reason the Spiders wanted to play St. Mary’s was to be able to feel “the tension of the game,” according to Mooney. That lasted roughly seven minutes. The Spiders led 25-12 with 11 minutes left in the opening half, 40-16 with about six minutes before the break. UR used five reserves early and maintained that 10-man rotation, which included all of its healthy scholarship players.
In the first half, UR hit 10 of 19 3-points attempts, with five players each making at least one, as the Seahawks were ultra-concerned about surrendering back-door layups. The Spiders were up 48-28 at halftime, and tied the Robins Center record for 3s (16).
St. Mary’s (1-4), located 70 miles southeast of Washington, had played Salisbury twice and Lancaster Bible twice before accepting the opportunity to meet UR. The Seahawks “are babies,” said Harney, referring to the team’s youth.
Coming into the Robins Center, St. Mary’s top five scorers were three freshmen and two sophomores.
