Spiders' reactivation following 19-day pause tips off with romp over D-III St. Mary's

The University of Richmond's Jacob Gilyard was inbounding the ball under UR's hoop about a minute into the second half. Nobody covered teammate Nathan Cayo, alone in the lane, hands raised to catch and dunk.

Gilyard, one of the most adept passers in Spiders' history, instead threw the ball outside. The message: UR needed to run some offense and work on its timing. Snagging an easy two against a confused Division III defense achieved nothing.

Gilyard's decision would make no sense in a normal game, but was savvy in this one, won 90-49 by UR over over St. Mary's (Md.) Sunday night at the Robins Center.

Georgetown left a three-week COVID pause earlier this season and coach Patrick Ewing said that in the Hoyas’ reactivation game, it appeared to him they were “moving in quicksand.”

UR experienced something comparable in December, when the Spiders broke for a week, and again in January, when they missed two weeks. Richmond was neither spunky nor sharp in those first games back.

"I think tonight helps," UR coach Chris Mooney said after Sunday's win. "Playing a game was important to us, and our options were limited."