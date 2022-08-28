Spiders receive commitment from versatile 6-6 wing, Collin Tanner

A versatile 6-foot-6 wing with 3-point range made an oral commitment to the University of Richmond Sunday night.

The addition of Collin Tanner, from Creedmoor, N.C., gives the Spiders two incoming freshman pledges from the Class of 2023.

In April, UR received an oral commitment from 6-0 Trevor Smith, who’s from Newport News and Woodside High. The next signing period begins Nov. 9, and that’s the first day Smith and Tanner can make their oral commitments to Richmond official.

Tanner announced his decision via Twitter, and previously identified his seven finalists as UR, St. Bonaventure, Elon, UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington, Florida Atlantic, and Appalachian State.

Smith drew recruiting interest from VCU, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, South Carolina, Radford, Florida, Georgetown, and several others.

College coaches are prohibited from publicly commenting on prospects who have orally committed until their signed letters-of-intent are received by the schools.

The Spiders’ 2022-23 roster includes two players who are definitely in their final seasons of eligibility – 6-4 Andre Gustavson and 6-9 Matt Grace. The extra year of eligibility presented by the NCAA in response to the pandemic means 6-7 Tyler Burton is a senior this season, with another season of eligibility remaining.

It seems likely Burton, who is generally considered an NBA talent, will leave UR after this season.

Two graduate transfers who arrived at Richmond during the offseason – 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette) and 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) – each have two seasons left.

In an interview with the Times-Dispatch last week, UR coach Chris Mooney addressed his program’s recruiting in a time with the “bonus years” awarded as the result of the pandemic, and transfers who are no longer required to sit out a year.

“I think in different ways and maybe not as formally, you might have had an A list and a B list of (recruits),” Mooney said. “I think now maybe you don’t have a B list because you say, ‘Well, if we don’t get those guys who are a priority, then we’ll see what is available in the spring with the transfer portal.’”

In Smith and Tanner, it appears Richmond received commitments from recruits who Mooney valued as “priority” prospects.