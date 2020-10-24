Spiders receive fourth oral commitment in hoops

The University of Richmond men’s basketball program on Saturday received its fourth oral commitment from a prep prospect in the Class of 2021. Aidan Noyes, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing from Cincinnati’s Archbishop Moeller High, announced his decision via Twitter.
Noyes drew interest from several programs, VCU among them. Also recruiting Noyes were Charlotte, Marshall, Cleveland State, Elon, Stetson, Toledo and Appalachian State.
He joins an incoming group that includes 5-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-4 Malcolm Dread, and 6-5 Marcus Randolph. The first day recruits can sign is Nov. 11, and NCAA rules prohibited college coaches from commenting on prospects who have orally committed until they sign.
Noyes, known for his athleticism and ability to finish around the rim, comes from one of the nation’s most notable high schools for producing college and professional players in various sports. Former MLB stars Ken Griffey, Jr., and Barry Larkin are graduates of Moeller, as is Richmond football coach Russ Huesman. Huesman stood out in football and baseball at Moeller before playing defensive back at Chattanooga.
The Spiders have five seniors on this season’s team, 6-4 Nick Sherod (will miss year with knee injury), 5-9 Jacob Gilyard, 6-0 Blake Francis, 6-10 Grant Golden, and 6-7 Nathan Cayo. UR coach Chris Mooney indicated during a summer interview that the final available scholarship may be saved for a transfer.
Incoming classes at schools across the country will encounter an unprecedented situation. The NCAA in mid-October announced that Division I winter sports student-athletes who compete during 2020-21 will receive an additional year of eligibility, because of the pandemic.
That would allow Richmond’s seniors to return next season, if they have interest in doing so and Mooney wants them back.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor