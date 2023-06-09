Spiders receive third hoops commitment from Class of 2023, 6-9 Matt Reed

The University of Richmond has all three basketball levels covered with its Class of 2023 recruiting: point guard, wing, and now big man.

On Friday night, the Spiders received an oral commitment from 6-foot-9, 250-pound Matt Reed, who lives in the Dallas area. In April, UR received one of those from 6-0 Trevor Smith, who’s from Woodside High in Newport News. In late August, 6-6 Collin Tanner, from Creedmoor, N.C., made an oral commitment to Richmond.

Prospects from the Class of 2023 cannot sign letters-of-intent that make their pledges official until Nov. 9.

Reed also considered Tulsa, Colorado State, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, Missouri, Washington State, and Rice, among others. His skill set falls in line with what the Spiders have sought in terms of big men since Chris Mooney became coach in 2005. Reed can shoot the 3 and handles the ball well for a big man. His footwork and ability to use either hand around the basket helps increase his scoring potential.

On this season’s team, UR has two big men in 7-0 Neal Quinn, a transfer from Lafayette with two seasons of eligibility, and 6-11 freshman Michael Walz. Richmond will lose 6-9 Matt Grace and 6-4 Andre Gustavson.

Tyler Burton, a 6-7 forward with two seasons of eligibility remaining, seems likely to start his professional career following this season.

Walz was the only freshman UR brought in this year. The Spiders added three transfers in Quinn, 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford), and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel).