Spiders reconvene with lighter model of Grant Golden, who lost nearly 20 pounds

Grant Golden weighed 250 pounds after a Thursday workout, nearly 20 pounds less than when the spring semester ended. This was an intentional move by the University of Richmond’s 6-foot-10 standout, who believes a lighter model will translate into a smoother basketball ride.

“Hopefully, I’ll go down a little bit more before the season starts,” Golden, who enters his fifth year as a starter, said Thursday. “I still feel strong. I don’t feel like I’ve lost any strength because of the [weight reduction]. I just think as I progress forward, a little less weight will be easier on my body and I’ll be able to move a little bit better as we go further and further into the season.”

At the end of last season, during which he averaging 12.7 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the 14-9 Spiders, Golden said he weighed about 264 pounds. He broke a finger in late February, underwent surgery, and while recovering was not involved in basketball activity for a stretch. At that point, Golden said he weighed 268 pounds and began formulating a plan to drop some of them.

He resumed his weight-lifting routine and then intensified on-court work with the goals of elevating his fitness level and cutting some weight. Additionally, Golden modified his diet.