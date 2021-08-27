Spiders reconvene with lighter model of Grant Golden, who lost nearly 20 pounds

Grant Golden weighed 250 pounds after a Thursday workout, nearly 20 pounds less than when the spring semester ended. This was an intentional move by the University of Richmond’s 6-foot-10 standout, who believes a lighter model will translate into a smoother basketball ride.
“Hopefully, I’ll go down a little bit more before the season starts,” Golden, who enters his fifth year as a starter, said Thursday. “I still feel strong. I don’t feel like I’ve lost any strength because of the [weight reduction]. I just think as I progress forward, a little less weight will be easier on my body and I’ll be able to move a little bit better as we go further and further into the season.”
At the end of last season, during which he averaging 12.7 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the 14-9 Spiders, Golden said he weighed about 264 pounds. He broke a finger in late February, underwent surgery, and while recovering was not involved in basketball activity for a stretch. At that point, Golden said he weighed 268 pounds and began formulating a plan to drop some of them.
He resumed his weight-lifting routine and then intensified on-court work with the goals of elevating his fitness level and cutting some weight. Additionally, Golden modified his diet.
“Especially going into the preseason here with workouts ramping up, doing stuff every day, back-to-back workouts and all that, I’ve certainly felt a difference here,” he said. “Certainly it’s been easier on my legs at the end of the day. I’m just hoping to continue in the right direction and hopefully it continues to help and I continue to feel good.”
Golden, who’s from Winchester and attended Saint James School in Hagerstown, Md., was listed at 6-9 and 210 when he signed with the Spiders in November of 2015. His weight increased to 230 by the fall of 2016, when Golden played in nine Spiders games before undergoing a cardiac ablation procedure to address an accelerated heart rate that caused him to collapse vs. Texas Tech at the Robins Center.
Through that winter and the following spring, Golden was prohibited from aerobic activity and concentrated on gaining strength and weight. He was 6-10 and about 255 pounds by the start of the next season.
Golden returns for his sixth year at UR. He redshirted as a true freshman because of the heart issue and then took advantage of the NCAA policy that allowed winter-sports athletes extra years of eligibility because of the pandemic.
Also returning for a sixth year is 6-4 Nick Sherod, who missed last season because of a knee injury. Guard Jacob Gilyard and forward Nathan Cayo are back for fifth years.
“It’s certainly weird to an extent. I wasn’t expecting to be here, but there were a lot of different things going on, on and off the court, last year,” he said. “Everybody’s excited to get going and play together one more year because this is the stuff that we’re going to remember.
"So the fact that we get to do it for one more year and all play together, I think everybody is super-excited about it.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor