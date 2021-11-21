Spiders' recovery power to be tested by quick turnaround, return of Hofstra's Jalen Ray (Hampton)

Their inside game has been tested. Their guards have been tested. Now, the recovery power of the Richmond Spiders will be tested.

UR (2-2) flew back to Richmond Saturday evening after a 73-70 loss that afternoon at Drake, located in Des Moines, Iowa. The Spiders planned to practice and quickly digest a scouting report Sunday in preparation for Monday night’s meeting with Hofstra (1-3) at the Robins Center.

“The schedule is not perfect, but this is what we have and we’re looking forward to playing,” said Richmond coach Chris Mooney.

The Spiders allowed an eight-point lead with about six minutes left to slip away at Drake (3-0), which is picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference, though 6-foot-7 junior Tyler Burton scored a career-high 30. He hit four of six 3-point attempts. Mooney was most encouraged by Burton’s aggressiveness in taking the ball to the basket.

"He's getting more and more confident, as he should be," Mooney said.

Against Hofstra, 6-10 Grant Golden may be the Spiders' offensive focal point. Hofstra’s tallest starter is 6-7. The Pride start three guards, each 6-3 or shorter.