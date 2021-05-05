Spiders rediscover their gritty selves, face High Point in SoCon lacrosse final

Saturday, the Falcons scored in transition. Wednesday, they did not. Nor were they allowed to maneuver without physical company. In the Saturday meeting, “we deviated from our team values, our normal culture, which is we treat every game the same,” said Menges, the SoCon defensive player of the year. “I don’t think we treated that game like every other game.”

Air Force had to win Saturday to qualify for the SoCon tournament. Richmond’s spot as top seed was locked in. Wednesday, it was win or end the season for both teams. Not much, if anything, changed schematically, according to Menges. He said what did change was “energy” and “focus.”

Richie Connell scored four goals and Ryan Lanchbury added two with three assists. Lanchbury, the SoCon offensive player of the year, scored the first two goals of the third quarter to give UR a 9-3 lead. But Richmond’s defense determined the outcome.

“Defense has always been a huge calling card for us. It’s what we built this program on from the start,” Chemotti said.

The Spiders are the only NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse team that’s qualified for its conference tournament championship game seven straight years.