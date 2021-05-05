Spiders rediscover their gritty selves, repress Air Force 11-6 in SoCon lacrosse semis

There’s nothing Southern about the Southern Conference team the University of Richmond struggled against most.
Defensive-minded Air Force, a Colorado-based U.S. military academy with players from all over the country, came into the SoCon lacrosse semifinals against the Spiders Wednesday night at Robins Stadium leading the series 7-2, and had won four of five meetings in Richmond.
Perhaps most relevant, the visiting Falcons beat UR 9-8 last Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams. After that one, Spiders coach Dan Chemotti said Air Force played with more passion, an admission no coach wants to make.
Unless, of course, it’s a strategic move to inspire his team in a rematch.
“I stand by that. On Saturday, they played a lot harder than us,” said Chemotti, the SoCon coach of the year. “And we took that to heart because the guys don’t like to hear that, and we had to really embrace that because it was the truth.”
Wednesday, the script flipped. If Chemotti was hoping to inject some grit into UR’s players, he succeeded. Top-seeded Richmond eliminated fourth-seeded Air Force 11-6, advancing to Friday’s noon championship game against second-seeded High Point (6-5) or third-seeded Jacksonville (7-6). They met in Wednesday’s second semifinal at Robins Stadium.
The defense of Richmond (7-5), ranked No. 18, consistently repressed the Falcons (4-9), who scored three times in each half. UR’s Jack Rusbuldt (Collegiate) made 11 saves and Sean Menges (St. Christopher’s), a long stick midfielder, kept the Spiders organized and highly aggressive.
Saturday, the Falcons scored in transition. Wednesday, they did not. Nor were they allowed to maneuver without physical company. In the Saturday meeting, “we deviated from our team values, our normal culture, which is we treat every game the same,” said Menges, the SoCon defensive player of the year. “I don’t think we treated that game like every other game.”
Air Force had to win Saturday to qualify for the SoCon tournament. Richmond’s spot as top seed was locked in. Wednesday, it was win or end the season for both teams. Not much, if anything, changed schematically, according to Menges. He said what did change was “energy” and “focus.”
Richie Connell scored four goals and Ryan Lanchbury added two with three assists. Lanchbury, the SoCon offensive player of the year, scored the first two goals of the third quarter to give UR a 9-3 lead. But Richmond’s defense determined the outcome.
“Defense has always been a huge calling card for us. It’s what we built this program on from the start,” said Chemotti.
The Spiders are the only NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse team that’s qualified for its conference tournament championship game seven straight years.
“It’s the coaching staff. It’s the senior leadership,” said Menges. “When you’re a freshman and you show up on campus, it’s made clear to you that that’s the expectation. It wasn’t the expectation when we first became a program. But over the years, we built it so that is the expectation.
“We don’t think we deserve it every year. We try to earn that every year.”
UR won the last two SoCon tournaments (2019, 2018) and Air Force won the previous two.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor